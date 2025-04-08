Samsung Rolls Out Android 15-Based One UI 7 Update For Galaxy S24 Series; Check New Features And How To Download

Samsung One UI 7 Update Features: Samsung finally has rolled out the Android 15-based One UI 7 update for the Galaxy S24 series and the latest foldables, Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 smartphones. The new software update features an updated UI and new AI capabilities.

The new update is unveiled alongside the launch of the Galaxy S25 series in February 2025. The company has now shared a detailed update schedule for the South Korean market via the Samsung Members platform, outlining eligible devices and the timeline through June 2025.

The new software update is being rolled out in phases. It will be available for both Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Exynos 2400-powered models. Samsung is expected to complete the rollout of the software updates within the next few weeks.

One UI 7 Update: Apple-Like AI Features

The new AI features include several smart tools designed to enhance productivity and user experience. Much like Apple, it supports writing tools that can summarize content, check spelling and grammar, and even format lengthy notes into clear bullet points.

The new software update also offers support for call transcripts in 20 languages, including English (India) and Hindi, making communication more accessible.

Adding further, the ‘Audio Eraser’ feature enables users to remove background noise from videos, helping isolate and eliminate unwanted sounds for clearer audio output.

One UI 7 Update Features

The latest update brings a redesigned home screen and an improved user interface for a smoother and more intuitive experience. One of the standout features is the introduction of the “Now Bar” on the lock screen, inspired by Apple’s Dynamic Island.

This new tool allows users to quickly access frequently used apps like Interpreter, Music Player, and Stopwatch without unlocking their device.

Adding further, users can now match the colour of their wallpaper with the notification tray and home screen icons for a more cohesive look. The update also adds the flexibility to completely reshuffle the lock screen layout to suit individual preferences.

One UI 7 Update: Eligible Devices

The eligible models include the Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra, and the upcoming Galaxy S24 FE. The Galaxy S23 series—comprising the S23, S23+, S23 Ultra, and S23 FE—will also receive the update. The foldable devices such as the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, as well as the current Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, are included in the list.

Adding further, the update will extend to the Galaxy Tab S10 and Tab S9 series, along with the mid-range Galaxy A55, ensuring a broad range of users benefit from the latest enhancements.

How To Download One UI 7 Update?

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your Samsung device.

Step 2: Scroll down and tap on Software Update.

Step 3: Tap Download and Install to check for the latest update.

Step 4: If the update is available for your device, follow the on-screen instructions to download and install it.