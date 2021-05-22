Samsung rolls out discounts on Galaxy Tabs for students and teachers, here’s how you can benefit

Samsung is back with its ‘Back to School’ campaign offering tons of discounts for students on its Galaxy series. The consumer tech giant is providing discounts on various models such as Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and Galaxy Tab A7, among others.

The discounts under the Samsung’s ‘Back to School’ offer depends on whether you buy the device online or offline. Students purchasing devices under the offer from Samsung’s Smart cafes and plazas will be eligible for ‘Student Advantage’ benefits.

Students can also avail Smart Club membership with the purchase of devices offline. The membership comes with reward points and exclusive service benefits, which are over and above the discounts students will get on the purchase of Galaxy Tabs.

Students purchasing the tabs online will receive different perks. Samsung has inked a partnership with Amazon to retail Galaxy Tabs under the ecommerce giant’s Amazon’s Prime Young Adult offer. The company is offering benefits up to Rs 2000 on the purchase of Galaxy Tab A7 Wi-Fi and Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Wi-Fi. Amazon is sending a special coupon to eligible customers.

Samsung is also offering a 10% discount to students and teachers for the purchase of Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and Galaxy Tab A7 from its online store. Students or teachers will have to use their college/school email id to avail the discount.

Meanwhile, Flipkart is currently running the ‘Smart Upgrade on Tablets’ offer, wherein the company is providing customers special offers on the purchase of a new Galaxy Tablet. The ecommerce company is offering discounts on several Samsung devices, including the high-end Samsung Galaxy S21 series.