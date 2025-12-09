Samsung Rolls Out One UI 8.5 Beta Update In India For THESE Users; Check New Features, How To Install

Samsung UI 8.5 Beta Update In India: South Korean giant Samsung has released the One UI 8.5 Beta update in India. It brings new features to improve productivity, privacy, and connectivity for Samsung Galaxy S25 series users. The company is moving fast because it is not even 2026 yet, but the next major update is already here.

Samsung One UI 8.5 follows the Android 16 update from earlier this year and is expected to be the final version before One UI 9 arrives in 2026. However, the update is part of a limited rollout across select markets, including Germany, Korea, Poland, the UK, and the US. The new One UI 8.5 claims upgraded cross-device actions, better device management and enhanced security.

Samsung One UI 8.5 Beta Update: Key Features

The new beta update brings several useful features. The Quick Share can now recognise people in your photos and suggest sending the images directly to those contacts. The Samsung S25 series users will also get Audio Broadcast with Auracast, which allows you to share your voice through nearby devices using your Galaxy phone microphones. The Storage share lets your phone display files from other Galaxy devices, including your TV, tablets and PCs, directly in the My Files app.

The security has also been improved with new theft protection that keeps your phone safe if it is lost or stolen. The update does not introduce major design changes, as a refreshed interface is expected when the new One UI 9 version arrives next year. (Also Read: iPhone 17 Series, iPhone 16, And MacBook Pro Models Get Huge Discount In Apple Holiday Season Sale- Details Here)

Samsung One UI 8.5 Beta Update: How To Install And Availability

Step 1: Update the Samsung Members app to the latest version on your Galaxy S25.

Step 2: Open the app and sign in with your Samsung account.

Step 3: Tap the "One UI 8.5 Beta Program" banner at the top of the home screen.

Step 4: Tap Register and follow the on screen prompts to enrol in the beta.

Step 5: After registering, download and install the beta software following the instructions.

To join the One UI 8.5 beta program, open the Samsung Members app where the registration banner will be visible. Once you sign up, you can easily download and install the new One UI 8.5 beta update. It is important to note that the available features may vary by region, and not all countries will receive the same set of updates.