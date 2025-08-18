Samsung Scales Up ‘Make in India’ Initiative, Begins Laptop Manufacturing At Noida Unit- Details Here

New Delhi: South Korean giant Samsung continues to expand manufacturing of its advanced technology devices in India, including laptops, according to Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw.

In a major fillip to the 'Make in India’ initiative, India’s electronics production has surged from $31 billion to $133 billion in a decade beginning 2014-15. The electronics exports have also seen a surge of over 47 per cent in Q1 of 2025-26 over the same quarter in 2024-25.

“Samsung continues to expand manufacturing of its advanced technology devices in 'Bharat', driven by talent and innovation,” Vaishnaw said in an X post. “Its research unit in ‘Bharat’ has more than 7,000 engineers,” he added. The government has created several enablers for making India Aatmanirbhar in manufacturing. As a result, India has moved from having 2 mobile manufacturing units in 2014 to over 300.

In the first quarter of current fiscal (Q1 FY26), India's traditional PC market, which includes desktops, notebooks, and workstations, saw a 7.1 per cent increase in shipments, reaching 3.39 million units, according to IDC. The market experienced a 7.1 per cent year-on-year growth in shipments, indicating a positive trend in the PC market. (Also Read: iPhone 17 Production Begins At Bengaluru Plant; Apple CEO Reveals Most India-Made Units Sold In US In June 2025)

Meanwhile, Samsung India said recently that its newly-launched, ‘Made in India’ Galaxy Z Fold7, gained significant traction from not only tier 3 markets, but also tier 4 and beyond, amid a resilient economy and rising aspirations across the country.

“The unprecedented demand has made us allocate stocks of the Galaxy Z Fold7 across the deeper pockets of Bharat. We are immensely encouraged by the new demand surfacing from tier 4 and beyond and will continue to serve these markets in the best possible manner,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President and Head at Samsung India.

The company said it is witnessing unprecedented demand for the Galaxy Z Fold7, with the smartphone being ‘out-of-stock’ in select markets across the country. The company is taking necessary steps at its manufacturing factory in Noida to meet the unprecedented demand.