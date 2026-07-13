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Samsung, SK hynix, Micron ramp up capacity as demand for AI infrastructure outpaces supply

Citing World Semiconductor Trade Statistics, the report noted that the global semiconductor market will likely grow 90 per cent this year to USD 1.51 trillion.

Published: Jul 13, 2026, 07:46 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 07:47 PM IST
Samsung, SK hynix, Micron ramp up capacity as demand for AI infrastructure outpaces supply
Image Credit: Image Source- ANI

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