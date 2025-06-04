Samsung Teases Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra Ahead Of Galaxy Unpacked 2025; Check Expected Specs And Price Of Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra: South Korean Samsung is likely to expand its foldable smartphone lineup this year with the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra, joining the standard Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. However, the South Korea-based tech giant recently released a teaser that hints at an “Ultra” version for the foldable device, signalling a significant step forward in design, display size, along with some AI features.

The use of Ultra for the Galaxy Fold series will be an intriguing move if it comes through but it could be Samsung’s way of saying get the S25 Ultra features in this form factor. Samsung is widely anticipated to unveil its next-generation foldable devices in July 2025, likely at its annual Galaxy Unpacked event. In addition to the foldables, the company may also launch new Galaxy Watch models and potentially debut its long-rumoured tri-fold device.

Samsung drops first Galaxy Z Fold 7 teaser, confirms size and feature improvement pic.twitter.com/xKEi2hGeBe — The Sam #OneUI8 (@Samoneui8) June 4, 2025

Galaxy Z Fold 7 Specifications (Expected)

The foldable device is expected to feature a 6.5-inch cover screen and a large 8.2-inch foldable main display, providing an improved experience for multitasking and immersive media consumption. According to the rumours, the device will boast an ultra-thin profile—measuring just 4.54mm when unfolded and around 9mm when folded—making it sleeker than its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 smartphone.

The battery capacity is likely to remain unchanged at 4,400mAh. Additionally, both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are anticipated to launch in three colour options and offer at least two storage configurations. As per the Geekbench listing, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 would run on Android 16 and include at least 12GB of RAM.

Samsung is expected to pack an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite in the new phone, much like the "for Galaxy" versions of Snapdragon chips in previous foldables and the Galaxy S25 series.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Price In India (Expected)

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in July, with the base variant featuring 12GB RAM and 256GB storage likely to be priced at around Rs. 1,64,999.