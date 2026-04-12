Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3036504https://zeenews.india.com/technology/samsung-to-discontinue-samsung-messages-app-in-july-2026-urges-switch-to-google-messages-3036504.html
NewsTechnologySamsung to discontinue Samsung messages app in July 2026, urges switch to Google messages
SAMSUNG MESSAGES

Samsung to discontinue Samsung messages app in July 2026, urges switch to Google messages

Samsung will discontinue its in-house messaging platform, marking a significant shift in its mobile software strategy.

|Last Updated: Apr 12, 2026, 04:55 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Samsung to discontinue Samsung messages app in July 2026, urges switch to Google messagesImage: Representative

Samsung will discontinue its in-house messaging platform, marking a significant shift in its mobile software strategy. The company has confirmed that the default Samsung Messages app will be phased out in July 2026, encouraging users to transition to Google Messages as their primary texting platform, as per GSM Arena.

In a notice published on its website, Samsung stated that the app "will be discontinued in July 2026," signalling the end of a service that has long been a staple across Galaxy smartphones.

The move aligns with the company's recent device strategy, where Google's messaging solution has already taken precedence.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Samsung is urging users to make the switch proactively. "The company is urging users to switch to Google Messages as their default texting app," the notice said.

Users are also advised to check the Samsung Messages app itself to confirm the exact discontinuation date applicable to their device.

As per GSM Arena, the transition reflects broader ecosystem consolidation, as newer Samsung devices already come with Google Messages pre-installed.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup, along with foldable models such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6, ships with Google Messages set as the default messaging application.

Samsung clarified that not all users will be immediately impacted. Devices running Android 11 or older will continue to support Samsung Messages and "will not be affected by the end of service," according to the company. This ensures continued functionality for users on older hardware.

The phase-out has been gradual. As per GSM Arena, in the United States, Samsung had already begun moving away from its proprietary messaging app starting with the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, where Google Messages was increasingly promoted as the primary option.

According to GSM Arena, the decision underscores Samsung's closer alignment with Google's Android ecosystem, streamlining the user experience while reducing duplication of core apps. For users, the change means adopting a unified messaging platform that supports modern features such as Rich Communication Services (RCS).

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson slams 1st ton as CSK player, becomes 2nd batter in world to...
DNA analysis
DNA analysis: Why Iran brought memorials of slain children to Islamabad
Pakistan
Fuel price shocks ripple Pakistan's economy, hit households
New Zealand
Sikh man alleges political persecution for NZ asylum; Court exposes plot
Sagarmala project
845 projects, Rs 6.06 lakh cr investment: How Sagarmala is transforming India
Indian Railways
India’s second Vande Bharat Sleeper route confirmed: Check details
Iran Strait of Hormuz Closure
Gulf power shift? Iran tightens control over Hormuz, US influence fades
Delhi EV policy
No petrol 2-wheelers from 2028? Delhi unveils bold new EV policy
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
7 Indian batters with fastest fifty in IPL: Yashasvi to Vaibhav; check list
aaj ka viral video
Watch this elephant's heartwarming reaction to seeing itself on phone