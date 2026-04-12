Samsung to discontinue Samsung messages app in July 2026, urges switch to Google messages

Samsung will discontinue its in-house messaging platform, marking a significant shift in its mobile software strategy. The company has confirmed that the default Samsung Messages app will be phased out in July 2026, encouraging users to transition to Google Messages as their primary texting platform, as per GSM Arena.

In a notice published on its website, Samsung stated that the app "will be discontinued in July 2026," signalling the end of a service that has long been a staple across Galaxy smartphones.

The move aligns with the company's recent device strategy, where Google's messaging solution has already taken precedence.

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Samsung is urging users to make the switch proactively. "The company is urging users to switch to Google Messages as their default texting app," the notice said.

Users are also advised to check the Samsung Messages app itself to confirm the exact discontinuation date applicable to their device.

As per GSM Arena, the transition reflects broader ecosystem consolidation, as newer Samsung devices already come with Google Messages pre-installed.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup, along with foldable models such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6, ships with Google Messages set as the default messaging application.

Samsung clarified that not all users will be immediately impacted. Devices running Android 11 or older will continue to support Samsung Messages and "will not be affected by the end of service," according to the company. This ensures continued functionality for users on older hardware.

The phase-out has been gradual. As per GSM Arena, in the United States, Samsung had already begun moving away from its proprietary messaging app starting with the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, where Google Messages was increasingly promoted as the primary option.

According to GSM Arena, the decision underscores Samsung's closer alignment with Google's Android ecosystem, streamlining the user experience while reducing duplication of core apps. For users, the change means adopting a unified messaging platform that supports modern features such as Rich Communication Services (RCS).