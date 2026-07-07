Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Technology
  • /Samsung to hike foldable phone price amid AI chip shortage

Samsung to hike foldable phone price amid AI chip shortage

The ongoing AI memory crunch is pushing tech giant Samsung Electronics to raise the prices of its upcoming foldable smartphone lineup once again, highlighting how the AI chip boom is altering consumer electronics pricing.

Published: Jul 07, 2026, 01:41 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 01:41 PM IST
Samsung to hike foldable phone price amid AI chip shortage
Image Credit: Image Source- ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Anshula Kapoor wears her late mother's 42-year-old dupatta as a bride: 'Everything else was built around it'
Anshula Kapoor7 min ago
2
Technology news11 min ago
3
alliance15 min ago
4
Khamenei Funeral20 min ago
5
Income tax return23 min ago