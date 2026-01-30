Samsung to launch all-new Galaxy F70 series in February

Samsung Galaxy F70 Details: Samsung announced the launch of the all-new Galaxy F70 series in India. The first smartphone from the Galaxy F70 series will launch in February in the 10-15K segment, marking the beginning of a new chapter for Samsung’s Galaxy F series portfolio. Samsung claimed that the Galaxy F70 series is designed for young consumers who want to express themselves.

The company, in an official statement, said, "For today’s generation, content is not just communication; it shapes how people remember them. Every photo, story and post carries an intent-whether to express a mood, capture a moment or make a statement. The Galaxy F70 series places the camera at the centre of the smartphone experience."

"The smartphone camera has evolved into the creative voice for young users to communicate, connect and build digital presence," it said, adding "The Galaxy F70 series will bring a combination of strong hardware specs and innovative AI-powered features." The Galaxy F70 series will cater to the mid/affordable segment (<INR 30K).

Apart from the Galaxy F70 series, Samsung will also launch the new Galaxy A07 5G in the first week of February. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh. The screen is also protected by a 2-step tempered glass for added durability.

The Galaxy A07 5G gets a dual-camera setup on the back, comprising a 50MP main camera with an F1.8 aperture for high-quality images and a 2MP camera for depth perception. On the front, it has an 8MP camera.

The Galaxy A07 5G features a 6000mAh battery, 20% larger than its predecessor, providing a day-long use. It supports 25W fast charging.