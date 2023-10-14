Samsung To Launch Galaxy A05s On October 18: Check Price, Specifications, And More

New Delhi: Samsung is all set to expand its A series smartphones, as the company announced the launch of the A05s on Friday, October 13, 2023. The company launched the same smartphone in Malaysia before the launch in India. The company unveils some of its features, while the price is a secret.

Samsung Galaxy A05s: Expected Price

As per the GSMArena speculation, it will cost around Rs 12,999. The next Samsung Galaxy A05s may fall into the Rs 15,000 price range, according to tipster Abhishek Yadav. This price range is consistent with the GSMArena's prediction. (Also Read: From Sewing Machines To Success: Tale Of A Remarkable Journey Of India's Wealthiest Female Fashion Designer)

Samsung Galaxy A05s: Display Options

It has a 6.7" Full HD+ LCD screen with a punch-hole design that supports a 90Hz refresh rate and will house the phone's front camera. (Also Read: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Discount Offers On Different Models Of Apple iPhone 13)

Samsung Galaxy A05s: Processor, RAM, And ROM

It has a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 CPU inside, along with 6GB of RAM that can be expanded to 12GB through 128GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy A05s: Design

The Samsung Galaxy A05s claims that it will have a "redefined build and finish and will carry forward Samsung's signature galaxy design."

Samsung Galaxy A05s: Camera

It has a triple-camera arrangement with a 50MP primary lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens as far as the camera is concerned. For selfies and video calls, there is a 13MP lens on the front.

Samsung Galaxy A05s: Battery Power, Charging Option

A 5,000mAh battery with 25W cable charging capabilities is the phone's power source. There are four color options for it: Black, Silver, Light Green, and Violet.