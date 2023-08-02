Samsung To Launch Galaxy F34 5G On August 7 In India: Check Price, Processor, Specifications, And More

New Delhi: South Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to launch its new Galaxy F34 5G, a new, reasonably priced F-series smartphone in India the following week. As per the latest reports, on August 7, the company will introduce the Samsung Galaxy F34 5G handset in the nation. Along with the launch date, there are numerous rumours about the specifications, price, and more pouring into the market.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Notification Page

Both Flipkart, an online marketplace, and the official website of the firm now feature a new page dedicated to the Galaxy F34 5G. A "Notify Me" button for prospective buyers is available on the page, along with some of the phone's primary specifications.



Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Price, Colour And Availability

The Galaxy F34 5G, Samsung's forthcoming F-series phone, will only be sold on Flipkart. Expectedly, it will have a design akin to the recently released Galaxy M34 5G. Although the microsites do not provide a specific price, they imply that the base model will cost less than Rs 17,000 at the most. The smartphone will be available in Mystic Green and Electric Black.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F34 5G, according to the company, would include a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a thick bottom bezel and a waterdrop notch. In addition, the smartphone's display will include Gorilla Glass 5 protection, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits, and Full HD+ resolution. Out of the box, the Galaxy F34 5G is anticipated to run One UI 5.1.1, which is based on Android 13.

In terms of optics, Samsung has revealed that the Galaxy F34 5G will include three rear cameras, the largest of which will be a 50-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). According to the company, the smartphone will also include a sizable 6,000mAh battery that, with moderate use, should provide two days of backup power.

Additionally, the South Korean company has affirmed that the Galaxy F34 5G will be receiving security patches for five years and up to four generations of OS updates. It's also anticipated that the Galaxy F34 5G would include exclusive apps for controlling Samsung wearables.