हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Samsung

Samsung to launch Galaxy F62 on Flipkart; check price, specification and other details

According to a report, Samsung F62 will have a square-like quad-camera setup on the back. The teaser photos also confirm volume buttons are on the right edge of the phone, followed by the power button which is also likely to double as the fingerprint reader.

Samsung to launch Galaxy F62 on Flipkart; check price, specification and other details

Samsung is planning to launch its F-series phone in India after the unveiling of the M-series smartphone in the market. Reportedly, the phone F62 will be available later this month. Amid leaks and rumours now, ecommerce platform Flipkart has teased about the launch of the phone.

The Flipkart page does not reveal any details about the features of the phone but gives a sneak peek at the camera. This further reveals that the phone will be available on the ecommerce website apart from Samsung’s official online store.

According to a report, Samsung F62 will have a square-like quad-camera setup on the back. The teaser photos also confirm volume buttons are on the right edge of the phone, followed by the power button which is also likely to double as the fingerprint reader.

Samsung Galaxy F62 will reportedly be available in India for under Rs 25,000 and it will pack a 7,000mAh battery which is its biggest advantageous factor. The smartphone is said to come with a 6.7-inch sAMOLED display. It will house 6GB of RAM and 128GB built-in storage. The phone will come in green and blue colour options.

Meanwhile, there will be more clarity on the Galaxy F smartphone next week as Flipkart has promised to reveal more details on February 8.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SamsungSamsung F62Samsung smartphonesFlipkart
Next
Story

FAU-G goes global, game available on Google Play Store for users worldwide
  • 1,08,26,363Confirmed
  • 1,54,996Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M10S

Bengaluru: The strength of the Indian Air Force seen at the Aero India 2021 show