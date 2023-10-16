Samsung To Launch Galaxy Z Flip 5 In Yellow Colour On October 17: Check Price, Specifications, And More

New Delhi: South Korean smartphone maker Samsung is all set to add a new colour option to its Galaxy Z Flip 5 tomorrow, October 17. Notably, Samsung released the latest flip smartphone earlier this year. Later, the company announced a special colour option for the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Colour Option

Before now, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available in 4 colours. The smartphone comes in Mint, Lavender, Cream, and Graphite. (Also Read: Do You Know About Google's CEO Sundar Pichai And His Wife Anjali's Love Story? Read About The Sparkling Tale Here)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Which New Colour Option Will Be Available From Today?

The South Korean tech giant will be adding a new Yellow color to the smartphone. It means tomorrow, October 17, the company will launch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Yellow colour variant. (Also Read: Decoding UPI Credit: From How It Works To Its Benefit - Here's A To Z About It)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (Yellow): Specifications

The new Yellow Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will most likely have the same specifications and features as the previous coloured variations. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will sport a 120Hz 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a secondary Super AMOLED display of 3.4-inch, a 12MP+12MP back camera system, and a 3,700mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Fab Grab Offer

Samsung is also running the Fab Grab Offer, and in the ongoing sale, you can buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 with a discount of Rs 14,000.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Discount Offer Details

The base 256GB option begins at Rs 99,999. However, if you exchange your old smartphone, the brand will give you a Rs 7,000 instant bank discount and a Rs 7,000 upgrade incentive.

This reduces the smartphone's effective price by 14,000 rupees. If you are buying the smartphone from Flipkart, you will get a 5 percent additional discount.