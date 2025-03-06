Samsung To Release One UI 7 Update In April With AI Features For Galaxy Devices – Details

Samsung One UI 7 Update: South Korean giant Samsung has officially confirmed that the Android 15-based One UI 7 update will begin rolling out to the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S23, Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 models. However, the eligible Galaxy devices will be able to access the new update next month in April.

The company has already released the beta version and will expand the public beta version to Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 this week in a limited region that will include India, Korea, the UK, and the US. The users can apply to join the beta program via Samsung Members.

To recall, Samsung officially released the One UI 7 update with the Galaxy S25 series on January 22. The Samsung One UI 7 update brings a refreshed interface, enhanced features, AI-powered upgrades, and a more personalized user experience. It is important to note that Samsung releases the new One UI update between 1 and 3 months after Google releases the new Android.

Samsung One UI 7 Update: AI Features

Samsung’s One UI 7 introduces a range of visually appealing UI enhancements, including the AI-powered Now Bar and Now Brief, which analyze user interactions with apps.

The new update update also debuts a redesigned Quick Settings Panel, now distinct from the notification panel. Adding further, the AI-driven features like an improved Circle to Search, Object Eraser, AI Writing Tools, and Interpreter elevate the smartphone experience, bringing the power of AI to users’ fingertips.

Samsung One UI 7 Update: Security Features

Samsung's One UI 7 update strengthens security with the Knox Matrix system, providing a clearer and more user-friendly way to manage protection across connected devices.

The update also simplifies data recovery with its Enhanced Data Protection feature. If users lose access to a trusted device, they can securely transfer their Samsung Cloud data to a new one by verifying the lock screen (PIN, pattern, or password) of the old device.

Samsung One UI 7 Update: Secure Wi-Fi Networks

The update also brings passkey login for Samsung Accounts, providing a more secure and convenient sign-in method. Additionally, the new Maximum Restrictions feature enhances network security by blocking 2G services and preventing automatic reconnection to less secure Wi-Fi networks.

Samsung One UI 7 Update: Malicious Apps And Threats

To protect against malicious apps, the Safe Install feature, along with Auto Blocker, warns users about downloads from untrusted sources. Adding further, One UI 7 enhances security for Galaxy devices with exclusive features, including the new Identity Check, which adds an extra layer of protection if a PIN is compromised. This complements existing tools like Theft Detection Lock, Offline Device Lock, and Remote Lock.