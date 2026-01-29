Samsung unveils Galaxy A07 5G: Check camera, battery and more

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Unveiled In India: Samsung, India’s leading consumer electronics brand, unveiled the new Galaxy A07 5G ahead of its official launch in the first week of February. While the launch date has not yet been announced, the company has revealed a few key details about the device, including the camera setup and battery.

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Camera Setup

The Galaxy A07 5G will feature an Iconic Track Camera Deco with a hi-res dual-camera setup, comprising a 50MP autofocus camera for high-quality images and a 2MP camera for depth perception. The main camera will come with an F1.8 aperture. On the front, it will have an 8MP camera for selfies and videos.

The company claims that the main camera’s F1.8 aperture, aided by its 2MP depth camera, creates stunning bokeh effect portraits by focusing on subjects and blurring the background. The wide-angle setup is fine-tuned for vibrant colours and crisp detail, ideal for photographing sunsets, street scenes, or candid moments.

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Display



The Galaxy A07 5G will have a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth transitions and scrolling for videos and web browsing. The display’s high-brightness mode (HBM) reaches 800 nits to provide clear legibility. For added durability, the screen is protected by a 2-step tempered glass.

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Battery

The Galaxy A07 5G will be powered by a 6000mAh battery that is 20% larger than its predecessor. Samsung claims this robust battery will support day-long use. It will support 25W fast charging.

The Galaxy A07 5G’s optimised power management ensures uninterrupted performance for both work and entertainment, the company said.

It further said, "This addition to the A Series is engineered for India’s digital natives who seek a device for online entertainment, visual storytelling through social media, and all-day battery at an affordable price."