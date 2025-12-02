Samsung Unveils Galaxy Z TriFold, Its First Triple Folding Phone: Check Camera, Display, Battery And Price

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Price: South Korean tech giant Samsung has unveiled its first triple folding smartphone, the Galaxy Z TriFold, as a special edition. While this is a big step for Samsung, it is not the first company to introduce a triple folding design. Huawei released a similar device last year at a similarly high price. However, there is no information available regarding India launch.

The Galaxy Z TriFold can fold in three different ways and opens into a large display. To help users fold it correctly, Samsung has added a smart alert system that shows on screen warnings and uses vibrations if the device is not being folded the right way. The phone is also very slim, measuring just 3.9mm at its thinnest point.

We don’t just follow what’s next. We shape it.



Introducing the Galaxy Z TriFold.



Coming to Singapore soon, exclusively on https://t.co/mV7xyuMHbf.



Stay tuned for more. pic.twitter.com/5tmWURA2dk — Samsung Singapore (@SamsungSG) December 2, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Specifications:

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold comes with major upgrades, including new dual titanium hinges that keep the main folding screen fully protected when the phone is closed. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy and unfolds into a massive 10-inch display with a resolution of 2,160 x 1,584 pixels, an adaptive refresh rate of 1 to 120Hz, and peak brightness of 1,600 nits. When opened, the 10-inch screen works like three 6.5-inch displays placed side by side.

The phone also features a ceramic and glass fiber reinforced polymer back panel to prevent cracks, and Samsung says the screen closes with a very small gap. For photography, it includes a 200MP main camera, a 12MP ultra wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens, along with two 10MP front cameras—one on the cover display and one inside.

The device packs a 5,600mAh battery with 45W fast charging and offers two storage options: 16GB RAM with 1TB storage or 16GB RAM with 512GB storage. It also carries an IP48 rating for water resistance and includes a side mounted fingerprint sensor and multiple sensors such as an accelerometer, barometer, gyro, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, proximity sensor, and light sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Price And Sale Date

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold will be available in Korea starting December 12, 2025, followed by launches in China, Taiwan, Singapore, the UAE, and the US. Buyers will also get a 6 month trial of Google AI Pro and a one time 50 percent discount on display repairs.

Samsung will showcase the TriFold in select retail stores, allowing customers to try it out in person. The phone will go on sale on December 12 at a price of $2,443, which is more than double the cost of the new iPhone 17.