Made-In-India WindFree Cassette ACs: South Korean giant Samsung has launched its latest Made-in-India Smart WindFree Cassette Air Conditioners, offering a blend of intelligent connectivity, energy efficiency, and silent comfort. The lineup comes equipped with built-in Wi-Fi for seamless SmartThings integration, enabling users to control, monitor, and personalize their indoor climate remotely via smartphones or voice assistants such as Alexa, Bixby, and Google Assistant.

The newly launched is designed for Indian conditions, the new range is available starting today through Samsung’s authorized commercial AC partners across the country. To promote cleaner indoor air, an optional PM 1.0 filtration system is available, designed to capture ultra-fine dust particles and enhance overall air quality.

Samsung WindFree Cassette ACs Features

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The new WindFree Cassette ACs come with intelligent features designed to enhance comfort and efficiency. The Welcome Cooling Mode automatically cools your space before you arrive using GPS tracking, ensuring a pleasant environment the moment you step in.

The Good Sleep Mode adjusts the cooling pattern according to your sleep cycle, providing a comfortable night’s rest while saving up to 48% energy. Adding further, the Comfort Humidity Control feature maintains optimal indoor humidity levels, delivering enhanced comfort with up to 19% energy savings in dry mode. (Also Read: Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 16 Get Price Cut In Diwali Sale 2025; Check Camera, Display, And Other Features)

Samsung WindFree Cassette ACs Price And Availability In India

The new Samsung WindFree Cassette ACs are priced starting at Rs 65,000 (excluding GST) and will be available across India through Samsung’s authorized commercial AC channel partners beginning October 14, 2025.