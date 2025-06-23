Security Breach Alert! Is Your Google Chrome At Risk? Government Issues Warning; Follow THESE Steps To Stay Secure

Google Chrome Security Alert: In today’s fast-moving tech landscape, millions of users have been put on high alert after Google confirmed a critical security flaw in its widely used Chrome browser. In India, the urgency is even at another level. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), operating under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has raised a red flag—warning of multiple vulnerabilities that could let hackers remotely steal data or plant malware. This isn’t just a routine update. As Google races to roll out fixes, experts stress: update now, because your online safety may depend on it.

It is important to understand that the vulnerabilities lie within Chrome’s internal components—specifically the V8 JavaScript engine and the Profiler. These flaws can trigger issues like integer overflow and use-after-free memory errors, both of which are common gateways for cyberattacks. So, If you're using Google Chrome below version 137.0.7151.119/.120 on Windows or macOS, or below 137.0.7151.119 on Linux, your browser is at risk.

Hence, it is easy for the hackers can exploit these loopholes by tricking users into visiting maliciously designed websites—potentially compromising personal, financial, or business data.

How To Secure Your Chrome Browser

Step 1: Open Google Chrome on your computer.

Step 2: Click on the three-dot menu located in the top right corner of the browser window.

Step 3: Navigate to Settings > About Chrome.

Step 4: Chrome will automatically check for updates and start downloading the latest version if available.

Step 5: Once the update is installed, restart your browser. Make sure your Chrome version is 137.0.7151.119 or above to stay protected.

With over 480 million Indians accessing the internet every day, even a minor flaw in a popular app like Chrome can have massive consequences. For businesses, it opens the door to data breaches or ransomware attacks; for individuals, it could mean identity theft or financial loss. So, keeping your browser up to date and practicing safe browsing habits, you can drastically lower your risk of falling prey to cyber threats.