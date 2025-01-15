Sending Money? Here’s How To Avoid Fake QR Codes And Prevent Financial Losses

New Delhi: In today’s digital age, where fraudsters are constantly finding new ways to trick people, it's important to stay alert when making online payments. From retail stores to local vegetable vendors, QR codes are everywhere, making transactions quick and easy. While they simplify payments, it’s important to remain cautious and ensure the QR codes you scan are legitimate.

Online payments have become much easier with QR code scanning in apps like PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm. These apps allow you to make quick payments, whether you're shopping or paying bills. However, it's important to be cautious when scanning QR codes. If you scan a fake or incorrect QR code, you could risk losing money. Always make sure the QR code is from a trusted source before making any payment.

Real vs Fake QR Codes: How to Spot the Difference

- Check the source: Ensure the QR code comes from a trusted source before scanning.

- Inspect for tampering: Look closely at the QR code for any signs of tampering, especially around the edges.

- Avoid QR codes from unknown sources: Don’t scan QR codes received via SMS or email, as they may be malicious and steal your data.

- Use a sound box: Payment receivers should use a sound box to confirm if payments are being made through a real QR code.

- Verify the owner/shop name: Always ask and verify the name of the owner or shop before making any payment.

- Check payment details: Carefully review the payment details displayed before confirming the transaction.

- Use Google Lens: If you're unsure about a QR code, use Google Lens to check where the URL is being redirected.

- Avoid receiving payments via QR code: It's safer to avoid using QR codes to receive payments.

- Be cautious with emails and junk mail: Never scan QR codes received via email or junk mail, as they can compromise your bank account when you enter your UPI pin.