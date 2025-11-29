Sennheiser HDB 630 Wireless Headphones Launched In India; Check Battery, Weight, Price, Availability And Other Features

Sennheiser HDB 630 Wireless Headphones Price In India: Sennheiser has launched its latest audiophile-grade wireless headphones, the HDB 630, in India. These premium headphones are designed for serious listeners rather than casual users. They offer high-resolution audio, advanced tuning tools, and come with a closed-back design.

The HDB 630 features leatherette earpads and a lightweight frame with reduced clamping force, making them more comfortable for long listening sessions. Sennheiser also highlights that the earpads are easily replaceable. The wireless headphones come with a crossfeed feature, which is claimed to make older or hard-panned recordings sound more natural and balanced.

Sennheiser HDB 630 Wireless Headphones: Features

The device features a 42mm electrodynamic transducer tuned for a neutral sound profile, offering detailed mids, controlled bass, and extended treble. It is built on the Momentum 4 design. The headphones weigh 311g and support Bluetooth 5.2.

They also include a detachable 1.2m analogue cable with a 3.5mm plug and a 1.2m USB-C to USB-C cable. For high-resolution listening, the HDB 630 can deliver audio playback up to 24-bit/96kHz via USB-C, analogue input, or even over Bluetooth when used with the included BTD 700 dongle.

The headset also offers a crossfade feature designed to make older or hard-panned recordings sound more natural. On the battery front, it delivers up to 60 hours of playback on a full charge and supports fast charging, with a 10-minute top-up providing up to seven hours of use. Sennheiser says the battery has been tested to endure more than 500 charging cycles.

Sennheiser HDB 630 Wireless Headphones Price In India And Availability

The wireless headphones are priced at Rs 54,990, but customers can pre-book them for Rs 44,990 with complimentary Accentum Open earbuds worth Rs. 12,990 at no extra cost. Sennheiser will accept pre-bookings in India until December 4 through its official website, Amazon, and select retail stores nationwide. The HDB 630 also comes with a two-year warranty in India.