Seriously? Your phone and PC are taking screenshots every few seconds – Here's how to switch this feature OFF

Microsoft Recall feature: Your smartphone and laptop may be silently capturing your screen every few seconds – not because of a virus, but because of a built-in AI feature. Microsoft's Recall, rolled out to Windows 11 Copilot+ PC users in April 2025, works by taking periodic screenshots of your screen activity, roughly every five seconds, and storing them locally on your device, where on-device AI models analyse the content and make it searchable. The feature has revived a global debate about where digital convenience ends and surveillance begins.

What is Microsoft Recall and why does it take screenshots?

Microsoft pitched Recall as a "photographic memory" for your PC. The feature was designed to "solve one of the most frustrating problems we encounter daily - finding something we know we have seen before," the company said, allowing users to search their computer's history based on relationships and associations unique to each individual's experience.

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In practice, Recall automatically screenshots most apps, webpages, and documents you open. The system then catalogues all these screenshots and uses on-device AI to parse what appears in each one. Users can search through those screenshots and return to those pages with a single click.

The storage cost is real, too. By default, a 1TB SSD will dedicate 150GB of storage exclusively to the rotating volume of screenshots.

Why privacy experts are alarmed

The backlash was swift and loud. Just two days after Microsoft announced the feature, the UK's Information Commissioner's Office said it would reach out to the company amid growing consumer privacy concerns. Dr. Kris Shrishak, an AI and privacy adviser, told the BBC: "This could be a privacy nightmare. The mere fact that screenshots will be taken during the use of the device could have a chilling effect on people."

Security researchers have repeatedly flagged the same issue. The University of Pennsylvania's Office of Information Security released a warning in April 2025 stating that Recall "introduces substantial and unacceptable security, legality, and privacy challenges," strongly urging administrators to disable it.

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In jurisdictions governed by the EU's GDPR, a feature that continuously captures screen content, including potentially sensitive personal data belonging to third parties visible on screen, raises significant compliance questions.

Smartphones are not exempt

The screenshot concern is not limited to Windows. On Android and iOS, accessibility features such as AssistiveTouch on iOS or similar tools on Android can sometimes enable screenshots even when standard methods are restricted, features designed to aid users with disabilities but which can be repurposed in unintended ways.

Security researchers also warn that third-party apps can quietly exploit accessibility permissions to capture screen content. Apps that claim to "unlock screenshots everywhere" typically work by interfering with system security flags, which can be dangerous, such apps may also collect data without consent.

Apple currently does not have an AI feature like Microsoft Recall that takes automatic screenshots of the entire screen and requires apps to request explicit permission for screen recording or capturing.

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What you can do right now

Microsoft did add safeguards after the initial backlash. The revamped version of Recall now requires users to opt in during Windows setup, includes the ability to filter specific apps and websites from being captured, and encrypts screenshots, which require biometric authentication to access. However, privacy experts note that many users click through setup screens without reading what they agree to.

The practical steps are straightforward: on Windows 11, go to Privacy & Security → Recall & Snapshots and turn the feature off. On Android, audit which apps hold accessibility permissions under Settings → Accessibility. On iPhone, check Settings → Privacy & Security → Screen Recording.

Your screen holds important parts of your digital life – passwords, bank details, and private messages. Knowing who can see this information, and why, is not overthinking. It is a simple habit for staying safe online.