Signal pokes fun after WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook outage, sees surge in registrations

After the global outage of WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram, Signal saw a sudden surge in its registrations. The messaging app took to Twitter to reveal that they were seeing an increase in user signups and also welcomed new users to the platform.

The services of these apps were restored after almost an hour. Signal’s surge comes at a time when WhatsApp is facing criticisms with its privacy policies and this is the second time this year that the company has seen a boost in user registrations - which led to the hiring of new staff, after a surge in downloads earlier this year. In terms of numbers, the app saw 26.4 million downloads in India in just about two weeks.

Signal, in its well-known witty avatar, tweeted that they expressed solidarity with the people at the company working on the WhatsApp outage.

Signal further stated, “people outside of the tech industry would never understand how weird it sounds when someone says they were looking forward to some weekend downtime”.