SIM binding deadline for WhatsApp, Telegram, Arattai may be extended amid compliance challenges: What it means for users

WhatsApp SIM Binding Rule India: The Indian government is likely to extend the deadline for mandatory SIM binding for messaging apps like WhatsApp, Signal, Arattai, and Telegram. Companies have reported technical challenges while rolling out the feature. The rule, introduced on March 1 under the Telecom Cyber Security Rules, requires messaging platforms to link user accounts with an active SIM card on the primary device. As per the previous directive, the deadline for SIM binding was February 28, 2026.

According to media reports, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is now considering a phased rollout, with full compliance expected by the end of December. The decision follows concerns raised by platforms over testing issues, operating system limitations, and potential impact on user experience.

What is SIM binding

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The SIM binding means messaging apps will only work if the SIM card linked to your registered mobile number is physically inserted in your device. If the SIM is removed or becomes inactive, access to apps like WhatsApp may be restricted. The rule is designed to reduce cyber fraud, especially cases where accounts are created using one-time verification and then misused remotely without the original SIM card. (Also Read: What is Handala Hack Team? Iran-linked hackers leak FBI chief Kash Patel’s emails, photos and other details)

Adding further, the web versions of these apps will be required to log users out regularly, at least once every six hours. Users will need to log in again, usually by scanning a QR code, to continue using the service. According to reports, Android devices are expected to comply first. Meanwhile, iOS faces some technical challenges, and Apple is working on a solution. These issues are likely to be resolved by December.

SIM Binding: Key changes users should know

If fully enforced, SIM binding could significantly change how messaging apps function in India. Apps may stop working if the registered SIM is not active in the device. Web and desktop access could also require frequent re-verification, while multi-device usage may become more restricted. At the same time, the rule is expected to improve traceability and help reduce the misuse of mobile numbers for scams.

Meta, Zoho Work with DoT on implementation

Under the original timeline, companies were required to comply within 90 days of the directive and submit reports within 120 days, with the deadline set for the end of February. However, they were unable to meet this timeline. Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, is now working with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to find a practical solution. (Also Read: India to ban Hikvision, Dahua CCTV cameras from April 1 amid security concerns: What it means for users and market)

SIM binding on WhatsApp is currently being tested in beta on Android. Meanwhile, Zoho, which runs India’s homegrown messaging app Arattai, is also working to comply with the directive. The government says the policy is needed to curb cyber fraud. However, industry stakeholders are still seeking more consultations to address implementation challenges.