Slice invite code for ₹300 bonus and everything you need to know

Join Slice with the invitation code and get a joining bonus when you use your credit card.

Slice invitation code for new user bonus

Slice also provides great offers on swiggy, amazon and many other shopping websites. You have higher chances of getting approved with a referral code when you apply for the slice app.

Everything you need to know before taking a Slice card. Before deciding if the slice card is good for you or not, you need to understand two important things: a slice card is not a credit card. They are a credit line that is partnered with NBFC and provides a consumer durable loan or unsecured personal loan.

They provide you a credit line in partnership with NBFCs and the credit limit is decided based on your CIBIL score and credit history.

When you take a slice card, two consumer durable loan accounts will get added to your cibil history. Unsecured personal loans are not a favourable thing on your cibil score, it’s also recommended to reduce these types of loans.

When you take a credit card, a credit card account will be added on your CIBIL, but in case of a slice card, two consumer durable loans or personal loan will be added instead of a credit card. If you can afford to add two loan accounts on your CIBIL score for the slice card, you may consider applying via slice invite code.

There is nothing as such your credit score will get spoiled if you take a Slice card, but if you don’t mind adding two personal loan accounts on your

CIBIL profile for a Slice card, then you may consider applying for a Slice card.

If you don’t have a credit card yet and you want to generate your CIBIL, then it is a highly recommended option for you. But if you already have two or more credit cards, then a slice won’t be worth adding to your credit history.

Benefits of Slice card

● Slice is a lifetime free card with no hidden charges and is powered by VISA.

● Slice also provides no cost EMI on popular ecommerce websites, stores and brands.

● The credit line can also be transferred to paytm or other wallets.

● Slice also offers a virtual card along with a physical card delivered at your home address.

● The card can be used for online and offline transactions based on your credit line limit.

● All the benefits of the VISA network will be eligible for this card as well.

● The cashbacks and live offers for your card will be shown in the slice app on the offers section.

● You can refer and earn ₹300 for every referral that completes the registration and get a slice card.

● Both referrer and the referred friend are eligible for the invite bonus if the friend uses your slice invite code.

How to join Slice App with referral code?

● Download the slice app from the playstore and click on join Slice button.

● Enter your email and on the next step verify your mobile number to get started.

● Now, the app will fetch your PAN card and make sure it is correct and click on next. Now the slice app will calculate your credit score based on your credit history and generate your credit limit for the app.

Now you will see an option to enter a Slice invitation code and increase your chance of getting your application approved.

● Complete your KYC by clicking your selfie in the app and now you are done with the signup

