Smartphone Battery Tip: How to set charging limit on Android and iPhone for longer battery backup

Smartphone Battery Tip: In today’s fast-paced world of technology, smartphone battery health has become a major concern for many users, especially as we rely on our devices for work, entertainment, and communication throughout the day. Amid busy schedules and constant usage, one common mistake people make is charging their phones to 100% every time, which can gradually affect the battery’s lifespan.

Many modern smartphones now come with a charging limit feature that helps protect the battery and improve long-term performance. By setting a charging limit on your Android phone or iPhone, you can reduce battery stress, maintain battery health, and even get more consistent battery backup over time. In this article, we will guide you through a simple setting that can help your phone battery last longer.

What is a Charging Limit?

Many latest smartphones now come with a charging limit feature. This setting allows users to control how much their phone battery charges. With this feature, you can set a specific percentage for charging. Once the battery reaches that level, the phone automatically stops charging. if you set the charging limit to 80%, the device will stop charging as soon as the battery hits 80%. This helps reduce pressure on the battery and can improve its overall lifespan over time. (Also Read: India's Slimmest Flagship Android Tablet in 2026: Xiaomi Pad 8 launched with 9,200mAh battery; Check specs and price)

How to set charging limit on Android Phone

Step 1: Go to the Settings app on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Open the Battery or Battery Health section in the settings menu.

Step 3: Look for the Charging Limit or Protect Battery option available in the battery settings.

Step 4: Enable the charging limit feature by turning the option on.

Step 5: Set the charging limit to 80% or 85% to help improve battery health and lifespan.

How to set charging limit on iPhone

Step 1: Open Settings on your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap on Battery in the settings menu.

Step 3: Go to Battery Health & Charging to access battery settings.

Step 4: Find the option to set charging limit or enable battery protection.

How to prevent your Phone from heating and save battery life

If your phone is getting hot, it can slow down and even affect the battery. A common reason is running too many apps at the same time, so try closing apps you’re not using. Avoid heavy activities like gaming or streaming while charging, and take off the phone case to help it cool faster. (Also Read: BSNL launches ‘Kavach Number’ for Women: Recharge phones without sharing personal mobile number; Check how to access)

Keep your phone out of direct sunlight and lower screen brightness, GPS, Bluetooth, and mobile data when not needed. Make sure your software is updated and check for any suspicious apps. Restarting your phone can help, and if it still overheats, the battery might need replacing.