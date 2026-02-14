Smartphone fell in water? 5 easy tips to save your wet phone before it’s too late

Smartphone water damage solutions: It can feel like a heart attack moment when your smartphone suddenly slips into water or gets drenched in heavy rain? Accidents can happen anytime – your phone may fall into a bucket of water or get wet in the rain. A water-damaged phone can stop working very quickly. But if you take the right steps immediately, you can reduce serious damage to both the hardware and the software. Here are five simple and useful tips that might help you save your device:

Switch it off immediately

The first and most important step is to power off the phone. Water can cause short circuits inside the device if electricity is still flowing. Do not press random buttons to check if it’s working. Simply switch it off. If the phone is already off, do not try to turn it on.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

If possible, remove the SIM card, memory card, and battery (only if the model allows). This will help prevent further internal damage.

Dry from outside

Wipe the phone gently with a soft, dry cloth. Shake it lightly to remove excess water from the ports. Avoid using a hair dryer, microwave, or placing it under direct sunlight. Excess heat can damage internal components and push moisture deeper inside.

Experts also warn against charging the device while it is still wet, as this can permanently damage the charging port and motherboard.

Skip the rice myth

Many people put wet phones in a bowl of rice, but research shows that rice is not very effective at removing internal moisture. Instead, keep the phone in a dry, well-ventilated area. Silica gel packets (often found in shoe boxes) are more effective, if available.

Allow the device to dry for at least 24 to 48 hours before powering it on.

(Also Read: Analog vs digital watch: Which one tells exact Time? Check to avoid being late for office or college)

Check warning signs

After drying, turn the phone on and check for issues such as screen flickering, distorted sound, charging problems, or overheating. Some smartphones come with liquid damage indicators that change colour when exposed to water.

If the phone behaves unusually, visit an authorised service centre immediately. Delays can worsen corrosion inside the device.

Protect your data

Once the phone is working, back up your data to cloud storage or a computer. Water damage can cause delayed problems days or weeks later. Regular backups will help prevent data loss.

For future safety, consider using a waterproof case and check your phone’s IP rating before exposing it to water. Quick action and proper handling can significantly increase the chances of saving your device from serious damage.