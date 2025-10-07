Smartphones Launching In October 2025: From OnePlus 15 To iQOO 15; Check Expected Camera, Display And Other Features

List Of Smartphones Launching In October 2025: As Karwa Chauth, Diwali, and Chhath Puja are just a few weeks away, the smartphone industry is gearing up for an eventful October 2025, with major brands including OnePlus, Vivo, Realme, and Xiaomi preparing to unveil their next-generation devices. These smartphones promise cutting-edge features such as advanced AI integration, superior camera systems, and lightning-fast processors — perfect for power users seeking the ultimate mobile experience.

Users can expect stunning displays, long-lasting batteries, and seamless 5G connectivity that could redefine premium Android flagships. With leaks and teasers already building hype, these launches highlight the fierce competition in China’s tech scene and its growing influence on global markets.

iQOO 15 Specifications (Expected)

iQOO is also set to unveil its flagship model this month, designed with a strong focus on performance and gaming. The iQOO 15 is expected to feature a 6.8-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, delivering an ultra-smooth visual experience. Under the hood, it will likely be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM for seamless multitasking and gaming. The device is rumoured to pack a 7,000mAh battery for extended usage, while an RGB lighting design may further enhance its gaming-centric appeal.

Vivo X300 Pro Specifications (Expected)

Vivo has confirmed that the X300 series will launch in India on October 13. The Vivo X300 Pro is expected to come with a 6.31-inch display and MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It may also feature a 200MP periscope telephoto camera, highlighting Vivo’s continued focus on pushing the boundaries of mobile photography. (Also Read: Vivo V60e Launched In India With 50MP Eye Auto-Focus Group Selfie Camera – Check Display, Battery, Price, And Availability)

OnePlus 15 Specifications (Expected)

OnePlus is set to kick off the month with the global debut of its latest flagship, the OnePlus 15. The smartphone will reportedly launch first in China, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is expected to feature a 6.78-inch LTPO OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, ensuring a smooth and vibrant visual experience. On the photography front, the OnePlus 15 may sport a triple rear camera setup with 50MP sensors, while a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support is likely to keep it powered throughout the day.

Xiaomi 17 Specifications (Expected)

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Xiaomi 17 will launch in India soon, following its debut in China. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and comes with the company’s AI Engine for advanced on-device AI tasks. The Chinese variant features a 6.3-inch 1.5K OLED display and a 7,000mAh battery, and the Indian model is expected to offer similar specifications.

Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition (Expected)

Realme is gearing up to launch a special edition of the Realme 15 Pro 5G later this month. Called the Game of Thrones Edition, this variant will feature unique design elements inspired by the hit TV series. The standard model includes a 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, dual 50MP cameras, and a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging. It also boasts IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, offering strong protection against dust and water. (Also Read: Vivo V60 5G Review: Slim Phone With Big Battery And Pro Camera; Check 5 Pros And 3 Cons)

Verdict:

October’s smartphone lineup, featuring the iQOO 15, Vivo X300 Pro, OnePlus 15, Xiaomi 17, and Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition, promises a powerful month for Android flagships. Most of these smartphones are coming with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and 7000mAh batteries, offering top performance in gaming, photography, and AI features.