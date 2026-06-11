Snapchat now limits under-16 users to friends-only stories and spotlight: Here's what changes

Snapchat friends-only stories: Snapchat rolled out a significant safety update on June 10, 2026, changing how users aged 13 to 15 share content on the platform. Younger teens can now create, save, and showcase Stories and Spotlight videos on a dedicated profile visible only to their mutually accepted friends. The move directly addresses growing concerns around teen exposure to strangers on social media, and it changes how millions of young users experience the app starting today.

What changed for under-16 users on snapchat

Previously, Snapchatters under 16 could only post to Spotlight – Snapchat's public short-form video platform, without attribution to their profile. This allowed teens to participate while protecting them from potentially unwanted contact that can come with public posting.

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That changes now. Snapchatters under 16 will have a dedicated profile where they can create, save, and showcase their favourite Stories and short-form Spotlight videos, visible only to their mutually accepted friends. Snapchatters in this age group will no longer be able to post Spotlight content visible to non-friend audiences.

In simple terms: a 14-year-old's videos and Stories will no longer appear in Spotlight feeds seen by strangers. Only friends who have mutually accepted each other – not one-sided followers, will see their content.

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Three key protections built into the update

The new experience includes friends-only visibility, where content on their profile is visible only to mutually accepted friends and not the wider Snapchat community. Snapchatters under 16 also will not have metrics like favourite counts visible on their posts. The absence of public like counts removes one of the most documented drivers of social anxiety among teenagers on social platforms.

Snap also has enhanced protections that prevent the delivery of friend requests from people users potentially do not know and does not allow teens to be messaged by anyone they have not added as a friend or have in their phone contacts.

How the age-based framework works

Snapchat now applies a tiered sharing model by age. Users aged 13 to 15 can create and share content in a low-pressure, friends-only environment. Users aged 16 to 17 get an optional introduction to public sharing with additional safeguards, limited distribution, and parental visibility. Users aged 18 and above get full access to public profiles and broader distribution tools.

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Parents are not left out either. Through Snapchat's Family Center, parents can see their teen's friends list, who they have communicated with recently, set content restrictions, disable access to the My AI chatbot, share location as a family, and report potentially concerning accounts on their teen's behalf.

For parents of teenagers on Snapchat, this update is worth knowing about. The app now separates what younger teens can share from what older users and adults can access, and it does so by default, without requiring any manual settings changes from the user or their parents.