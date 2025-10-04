Snapchat To Start Charging Users For Storing Old Photos And Videos; Check Expected Storage Plans And Prices

Snapchat Charging For Memories: Snapchat has long been known for its disappearing messages, creative filters, and fun way of sharing moments with friends. But one of its most beloved features, “Memories,” has now become the center of a major change affecting millions of users worldwide. Now, the platform is set to change the way people save photos on the platform. It doesn't seem like good news for the majority of people using this app.

Snapchat has announced it will start charging for storing photos and videos - prompting a backlash from users who have built up a large archive of old posts. However, the company's move is set to impact Snapchatters with large collections of photos and videos, sparking concerns about costs, privacy, and long-term accessibility.

Snapchat's New Feature And Policy

The feature allows users to save photos and videos that were initially visible for only 24 hours or less. Since its introduction in 2016, it has been offered as a free service. However, under Snapchat’s updated policy, users with more than 5GB of saved content will now need to pay a fee to retain access to their stored memories. The app has also assured users that they will get 12 months of temporary storage once their data exceeds the free 5GB limit, providing enough time to either upgrade or download their content.

Snapchat's New Memories Storage Plans And Price (Expected)

A Snapchat spokesperson told TechCrunch that the 100GB plan will cost $1.99 per month (Rs 166 per month), while the 250GB plan will be priced at $3.99 per month (Rs 331 per month). Users exceeding 5GB of storage will be offered 12 months of temporary storage along with the option to download their saved content.

According to media reports, the Snap said in April that Snapchat had surpassed 900 million monthly active users - while rivals such as Instagram and TikTok boast billions respectively.