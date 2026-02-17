Solar Eclipse 2026: Google launches stunning ‘Ring of Fire’ animation – Here’s how to activate it

To mark the first solar eclipse of 2026, Google has launched a special ‘Ring of Fire’ interactive animation on its search page. This feature allows people across the world to experience the annular solar eclipse virtually, especially those who are unable to watch it in real time.

What is Google’s ‘Ring of Fire’ animation?

Google has introduced a dynamic visual feature that appears directly on its Search results page. The animation is designed to recreate the annular solar eclipse, also known as the Ring of Fire, in an engaging and easy-to-understand way.

This initiative helps users visually understand how the eclipse looks, even if it is not visible from their location.

How to activate the animation on google search

Users can easily trigger the animation by typing any of the following keywords into the Google Search bar using a web browser:

Solar Eclipse

Annular Solar Eclipse

Surya Grahan

Once the search results load, an animated graphic appears on the screen.

What does the animation show?

The animation shows the Moon slowly moving across the Sun, just like in a real annular solar eclipse. Since today’s eclipse is annular in nature, the visual clearly highlights the famous “Ring of Fire” effect.

In an annular solar eclipse, the Moon passes directly in front of the Sun but does not fully cover it. As a result, the outer edge of the Sun remains visible, creating a bright, fiery ring around the Moon. Google’s animation beautifully recreates this striking visual.

Solar Eclipse 2026 timing and visibility

The solar eclipse on February 17, 2026, began at around 3:26 pm IST and is expected to end by 7:57 pm IST.

However, the eclipse is not visible from India, as the Sun remains below the horizon during this time. The Ring of Fire effect can mainly be observed from Antarctica and parts of the Southern Hemisphere, including regions of southern Africa and South America.

Why google launched this feature

Google is known for releasing special themed Easter eggs and interactive features to mark important global and astronomical events. This animation continues that tradition and gives users a chance to feel connected to a rare celestial event.

For those who cannot witness the eclipse in person, the animation offers a simple, informative, and visually engaging experience.

Google’s ‘Ring of Fire’ animation is a creative and educational way to celebrate the first solar eclipse of 2026. While the annular solar eclipse is not visible in India, this interactive feature allows users to experience the beauty of the event virtually. It once again shows how technology can bring global moments closer to everyone, no matter where they are. (Inputs By ANI)