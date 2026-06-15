/Someone is using your wi-fi right now and you probably do not know it – Here’s how to identify hidden users

How to secure home Wi-Fi: Millions of home Wi-Fi networks across India and worldwide are currently being accessed by unauthorised devices, and most users have no idea it is happening. Weak passwords, shared passwords, forgotten guest Wi-Fi access, and old router security settings can let neighbours, strangers, or hackers use your internet without you even knowing. The result: slower speeds, unexpected data overages, and, in serious cases, a direct route into your personal files and accounts.
The warning signs are already in your home
If your internet has suddenly slowed down, videos buffer without reason, or you are hitting your monthly data cap earlier than usual, someone else may be using your connection. These are not just inconveniences. Unauthorised access to a wireless network can let attackers exploit weak passwords or security settings and gain access to sensitive personal data. Security research from Forescout shows a 15 per cent year-over-year increase in average device risk, with routers and IoT devices accounting for the majority of critical vulnerabilities in 2026.
How to check who is on your Wi-Fi network right now
Follow these simple steps to see which devices are connected to your Wi-Fi:
Some unknown devices may appear by manufacturer names:
For an easier method, use free apps or network analyzer to quickly scan your network and identify connected devices with names and details.
What to do the moment you spot a stranger
Do not wait. If you spot an unfamiliar device, change your Wi-Fi password immediately and upgrade your encryption to WPA3 to kick them off and keep them out for good. WPA3 is the latest and most secure wireless encryption standard, and most routers sold after 2020 support it. You will find the option inside the same router admin panel you used to check your device list.
Also, remove any saved guest passwords you shared months ago with visitors. Those credentials do not expire unless you change them.
One setting that cuts your risk significantly
Beyond changing your password, turning on two-factor authentication for every account adds a critical extra layer of protection, preventing unauthorised access even if someone manages to steal your credentials. Keeping your router firmware updated is equally important, many Wi-Fi attacks succeed simply because the software is not patched against known vulnerabilities.
Your Wi-Fi password is not a one-time setup. Treat it like a PIN, change it every few months, never share it casually, and always check who is on your network. This five-minute check could save you from a data breach, identity theft, or a surprise bill from your internet provider.
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