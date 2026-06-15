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Someone is using your wi-fi right now and you probably do not know it – Here’s how to identify hidden users

How to secure home Wi-Fi: If your internet has suddenly slowed down, videos buffer without reason, or you are hitting your monthly data cap earlier than usual, someone else may be using your connection.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 06:46 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 06:46 PM IST
Someone is using your wi-fi right now and you probably do not know it – Here’s how to identify hidden users
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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