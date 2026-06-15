/Someone is using your wi-fi right now and you probably do not know it – Here’s how to identify hidden users

If your internet has suddenly slowed down, videos buffer without reason, or you are hitting your monthly data cap earlier than usual, someone else may be using your connection. These are not just inconveniences. Unauthorised access to a wireless network can let attackers exploit weak passwords or security settings and gain access to sensitive personal data. Security research from Forescout shows a 15 per cent year-over-year increase in average device risk, with routers and IoT devices accounting for the majority of critical vulnerabilities in 2026.