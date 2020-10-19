Sony PlayStation 5 India price officially revealed --Launch date, other details here

New Delhi: Sony has officially revealed the price of the upcoming PlayStation 5 in India while its launch is scheduled for November 19 in the country.

The Sony PlayStation 5 will be available in two variants – the standard version will come at Rs 49,990 and the Digital Edition will be priced at Rs 39,990.

Playstation India has tweeted:

We are pleased to announce the PS5 prices in India! pic.twitter.com/G8kP3gysh7 — PlayStation India (@PlayStationIN) October 17, 2020

Starting on November 12, PS5 will be available in seven key markets. This includes US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea. The global rollout will continue on November 19 with launches throughout the rest of the world including Europe, Middle East, South America, Asia and South Africa, Sony had previously said. The PS5 Digital Edition will be available starting at UDD 399 for PS5 Digital Edition and USD 499 for PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-Ray Disc Drive internationally.

"PS5 Digital Edition will be available for a recommended retail price (RRP) of $399.99 USD/$499 CAD/¥39,980/€399.99/£359.99 (MSRP), and PS5 with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive will be available for an RRP of $499.99 USD/$629 CAD/¥49,980/€499.99/£449.99 (MSRP)," Sony wrote in its blog.

Pre-orders had begun from September 17 at select retailers. The company will provide choice to gamers with two PS5 console options at launch, depending on if the consumers want a digital-only experience or prefer disc-based gaming.

Both PS5 models use the same custom processor with integrated CPU and GPU for high-fidelity visuals, including 4K graphics and ray-tracing support, as well as the same ultra-high-speed SSD with integrated I/O for lightning-fast loading. PS5’s 3D audio and the DualSense Wireless Controller will also provide the same heightened sense of immersion on all PS5s.

Games like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, and Demon’s Souls will launch alongside the console.

For PlayStation Plus members, Sony will have a special new offering on PS5 – the PlayStation Plus Collection. PS5 owners with PS Plus will be able to download and play a curated library of PS4 games like Batman Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, Persona 5 and many more. The PS Plus Collection will be an added benefit to the existing PS4 benefits that PS Plus members receive for a single subscription price.