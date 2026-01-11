Advertisement
NewsTechnologySource Code Talks Routine, No New Concern In Smartphone Security Discussions: Industry
TECHNOLOGY

Source Code Talks Routine, No New Concern In Smartphone Security Discussions: Industry

The report said the government is proposing a set of 83 security standards under the Indian Telecom Security Assurance Requirements, which could include access to smartphone source code, mandatory malware scanning and prior intimation of major software updates to authorities.

|Last Updated: Jan 11, 2026, 09:10 PM IST|Source: IANS
Source Code Talks Routine, No New Concern In Smartphone Security Discussions: IndustryImage Credit: Freepik

New Delhi: India’s smartphone manufacturing industry on Sunday sought to play down concerns around a reported government proposal on source code sharing, saying the issue is part of a long-running consultation process and does not represent any new or immediate regulatory change.

Reacting to a report that said the Centre is considering requiring smartphone makers to share source code and comply with a set of new security standards, the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) said discussions between the government and the industry have been going on for several years and should not be seen as a sudden policy shift.

ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said there is no new development that warrants alarm. He explained that it is normal for governments to engage with industry stakeholders on technical and compliance-related issues and for companies to respond by sharing global best practices and practical limitations.

“We want to clarify two things. First, this is not a new issue. It’s a discussion that’s been ongoing for several years,” Mohindroo said. “Multiple discussions on this issue have occurred. There is no new development which warrants special attention,” he stated.

He described the current engagement as a routine, transparent and detailed consultation process and said the industry is satisfied with the way discussions are progressing. Mohindroo added that there is no pressing concern at this stage and expressed confidence that a consensus will be reached on the best way forward.

“It is completely normal for the government to engage industry in such discussions -- ask technical and compliance questions and for the industry to respond with international practises and what might be possible or not,” he mentioned.

“This is a routine process of open transparent consultation. We are satisfied with the way the discussions are proceeding. There is no pressing concern as this is the very nature of transparent and in-depth consultation with specific stakeholders,” he mentioned.

