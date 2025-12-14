Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2995791https://zeenews.india.com/technology/south-korea-to-implement-comprehensive-ai-regulations-from-january-2026-amid-biz-concerns-2995791.html
NewsTechnologySouth Korea To Implement Comprehensive AI Regulations From January 2026 Amid Biz Concerns
TECHNOLOGY NEWS

South Korea To Implement Comprehensive AI Regulations From January 2026 Amid Biz Concerns

The European Union was the first to pass AI-related legislation, but it plans to apply most of its rules starting August, with some provisions expected to be delayed until 2027 amid mounting pressure from businesses and intensifying global competition. 

|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2025, 11:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

South Korea To Implement Comprehensive AI Regulations From January 2026 Amid Biz Concerns Image Credit: Freepik

Seoul: South Korea was to implement a new set of artificial intelligence (AI) regulations next month amid concerns among startups and other businesses that the comprehensive rules could stymie industry growth and burden smaller firms, industry sources said on Sunday.

The AI framework act is scheduled to take effect on Jan. 22, 2026, calling for the establishment of a national AI committee, the formulation of a basic three-year AI plan and the imposition of safety and transparency requirements, including disclosure obligations for some AI systems, according to the sources.

If implemented as planned, South Korea would become the world's first country to enforce a comprehensive AI regulatory framework, reports Yonhap news agency. The European Union was the first to pass AI-related legislation, but it plans to apply most of its rules starting August, with some provisions expected to be delayed until 2027 amid mounting pressure from businesses and intensifying global competition.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Companies may not have sufficient time to prepare for the new rules, as the enforcement decree is expected to be finalised only shortly before the law takes effect due to procedural requirements," an official from the Korea Internet Corporations Association said. "This will be particularly overwhelming for startups."

A recent survey by Startup Alliance showed that 98 percent of 101 local AI startups said they have not established a response system to comply with the new law. Of the respondents, 48.5 percent said they were unfamiliar with the law and unprepared, while another 48.5 percent said they were aware of it but ill-prepared.

"If the current implementation timeline is maintained, some companies may be forced to abruptly change or suspend services after Jan. 22," another industry official said. "If regulations are too strict, companies will have stronger incentives to launch services overseas rather than at home," he added.

Industry watchers noted that such regulatory pressure is believed to be one reason a growing number of South Korean AI startups are considering Japan, which has adopted a softer, voluntary governance approach.

Particularly worrisome are the mandatory watermarking rules that would require AI-generated content to be labeled despite the need to curb deepfakes and other forms of misuse, they said.

"Even AI-generated contents often involve hundreds of people working to improve quality, but consumers may turn away once they are labeled as 'AI-generated,'" an official at an AI content company said.

"There are also ambiguities in the labelling requirements, and I don't think the views of those who fully understand the content creation industry and other relevant experts have been fully reflected," he added.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

dna with rahul sinha
Pakistan's 'Shadow Army' Exposed: 3 Million Jihadis Ready To Unleash Hell
Manoj Sinha
LG Manoj Sinha Hands Over Jobs To Terror Victim Families In Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir Police
Over 150 Suspected OGWs Detained In Major Overnight Crackdown Across Kashmir
Pak terrorist Masood Azhar
What Made Pakistan's Terror King WEEP? Masood Azhar's Dark Secret Out...
GRAP Stage 4 restrictions Delhi
GRAP Stage IV Imposed As Delhi-NCR AQI Hits ‘Severe Plus’: Truck Ban, WFH
Technology news
Agentic AI Transforms Banks Frontline Sales, Boosts Productivity And Revenue
Lionel Messi Kolkata chaos
Messi Kolkata Tour Chaos: AIFF Says Event Was Private, No Clearance Sought
Satadru Dutta
Who Is Satadru Dutta?Organiser Behind Messi’s Kolkata Tour Chaos, Now Arrested
Afghan refugees
Pakistan, Iran Forcibly Deport Over 10,000 Afghan Refugees In Two Days
Technology news
Meet Bengaluru Gen Z Techie Who Goes Viral: Worked At Apple And Microsoft