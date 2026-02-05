SpaceX’s Starlink plans to launch mobile phone, direct-to-device internet and more

Starlink phone service: Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet service, is preparing to expand its fast-growing business into new markets, with a SpaceX initial public offering (IPO) expected this year. According to reports, SpaceX is exploring new services such as a Starlink-powered mobile phone, direct-to-device internet, and space-tracking solutions. Starlink has become a major revenue generator for SpaceX and is central to the company’s future growth strategy.

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, has built strong momentum through its reusable rocket launches and rapid satellite production. Starlink, its satellite internet service, now operates a network of around 9,500 satellites and serves more than 9 million users worldwide.

The service also includes government and military contracts, including Starshield, a defence-focused satellite network. These businesses are helping fund SpaceX’s larger ambitions, including plans to build orbiting data centres as part of its recently announced merger with xAI.

Starlink phone

According to reports, SpaceX has long considered developing its own mobile device connected directly to the Starlink satellite network. Such a device could potentially rival traditional smartphones, though details about its design or launch timeline are unclear.

Responding to a post on X recently, Elon Musk said a Starlink phone was “not out of the question at some point.” This would be separate from Starlink’s existing partnership with T-Mobile, which aims to provide satellite connectivity directly to regular smartphones on that network.

Direct-to-device internet

SpaceX is also pushing ahead with direct-to-device connectivity. About 650 Starlink satellites currently in orbit are designed specifically for this purpose. The long-term goal is to deliver full cellular coverage across the globe, including areas without traditional mobile networks.

This expansion depends heavily on SpaceX’s Starship rocket, which will be able to launch larger and more powerful Starlink satellites. Musk has stated that each future Starship launch could increase Starlink’s network capacity by more than 20 times.

New markets

The direct-to-device satellite market is still developing, but analysts believe it could be worth billions of dollars in the coming years. SpaceX has already filed trademarks for “Starlink Mobile” and patents aimed at improving satellite connections with small and moving devices.

As Starlink continues to grow, it is expected to play a central role in SpaceX’s future business and technological expansion.