/SpaceX to buy AI coding startup Cursor for $60 billion: Deal details, rivals, and what it means for users

SpaceX has agreed to acquire Anysphere, the company behind the popular AI coding tool Cursor, in an all-stock deal worth $60 billion. The companies signed the merger agreement on June 16, with the deal set to close in the third quarter of 2026, pending regulatory approval. Elon Musk's company is making the move to strengthen its position in enterprise AI tools, just days after SpaceX's record-breaking Nasdaq debut.
What the SpaceX-Cursor deal involves
Under the agreement, every share of Cursor's common and preferred stock will convert into SpaceX Class A common stock once the deal closes. No cash will change hands. Cursor, founded in 2022, will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of SpaceX once the merger is finalised. If the deal falls through, SpaceX has agreed to pay a termination fee, according to regulatory filings.
Why SpaceX wants an AI coding startup
Cursor's AI tool helps software developers write, edit, and review code faster, and it has built a loyal following among engineers. SpaceX had already secured an option in April to either buy Cursor outright or pay for a partnership instead. The company chose the bigger bet. SpaceX says the acquisition will help its AI arm build smarter models, with access to real-world coding data expected to improve tools like Grok. A jointly trained model is expected to roll out within both Cursor and SpaceX's own coding assistant, Grok Build, soon.
The rivals SpaceX is up against
Cursor competes directly with Anthropic's Claude Code and OpenAI's Codex in the AI coding space, a market that has quickly become one of the most profitable corners of the AI business. Microsoft reportedly considered buying Cursor earlier but walked away without making a formal offer. OpenAI also approached Cursor twice in the past, but the startup chose to remain independent until SpaceX's offer.
What this deal means for developers
For developers already using Cursor, daily workflows are not expected to change immediately, but tighter integration with SpaceX's AI infrastructure could bring faster updates and new features tied to Grok in the coming months. The deal also signals how aggressively space and AI companies are now competing in the coding tools market, which was once dominated by software-focused firms.
With the acquisition still pending regulatory approval, the final shape of the integration, and any pricing changes for Cursor users, will likely become clearer closer to the third quarter.
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