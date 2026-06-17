/SpaceX to buy AI coding startup Cursor for $60 billion: Deal details, rivals, and what it means for users

Cursor's AI tool helps software developers write, edit, and review code faster, and it has built a loyal following among engineers. SpaceX had already secured an option in April to either buy Cursor outright or pay for a partnership instead. The company chose the bigger bet. SpaceX says the acquisition will help its AI arm build smarter models, with access to real-world coding data expected to improve tools like Grok. A jointly trained model is expected to roll out within both Cursor and SpaceX's own coding assistant, Grok Build, soon.