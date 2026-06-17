Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Technology
  • /SpaceX to buy AI coding startup Cursor for $60 billion: Deal details, rivals, and what it means for users

SpaceX to buy AI coding startup Cursor for $60 billion: Deal details, rivals, and what it means for users

Cursor competes directly with Anthropic's Claude Code and OpenAI's Codex in the AI coding space, a market that has quickly become one of the most profitable corners of the AI business.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 02:05 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 02:05 PM IST
SpaceX to buy AI coding startup Cursor for $60 billion: Deal details, rivals, and what it means for users
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Sean Penn to direct a film; Bradley Cooper set to play lead
Sean Penn3 min ago
2
Auto news10 min ago
3
G7 summit11 min ago
4
US Indo-Pacific Command19 min ago
5
mobility19 min ago