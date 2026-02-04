SpaceX-xAI Merger announced: Elon Musk crosses Rs 72,00,00,00,00,000 net worth; Why Tesla CEO acquired xAI; Check breakdown of his holdings

Elon Musk Net Worth Today: Elon Musk has added another feather to his prestigious cap after reaching a historic wealth milestone as SpaceX acquired his artificial intelligence and social media venture, xAI. The tech billionaire announced that SpaceX and xAI are being combined in a massive deal valuing the merged entity at a staggering $1.25 trillion.

The move comes as Musk sharpens his focus on artificial intelligence and space exploration, marking a significant shift within his corporate empire. What’s more surprising is the valuation behind the deal. According to Bloomberg and Reuters, citing people familiar with the matter, SpaceX has been valued at $1 trillion, while xAI stands at $250 billion.

Why Elon Musk's SpaceX Acquires xAI

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Billionaire Elon Musk said SpaceX is acquiring xAI to build data centres in space, calling it a way to escape Earth’s limitations and overcome infrastructure constraints that restrict the rapid growth of artificial intelligence.

This marks the second major merger involving Elon Musk’s companies in under a year. In March last year, he merged xAI with social media platform X, valuing xAI at $80 billion and X at $33 billion, close to what he paid for Twitter in 2022, excluding debt. (Also Read: Google Gemini may allow users to import chats from ChatGPT, Claude, Grok, Microsoft Copilot, and other AI services: How to import)

Breakdown of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, xAI and Tesla holdings

Before the merger, Musk owned about 42 per cent of SpaceX, which was valued at $800 billion, and nearly 49 per cent of xAI, valued at $250 billion after a recent private funding round. After the merger, his stake in the combined entity rose to 43 per cent, worth around $542 billion. SpaceX has now become his largest holding by a wide margin, reports said.

Musk also holds about 12 per cent of Tesla, valued at roughly $178 billion, along with Tesla stock options estimated at $124 billion. Adding further, Musk is eligible for a shareholder-approved Tesla pay package that could grant up to $1 trillion in additional Tesla stock over the next decade, before taxes, if performance targets are met and restricted shares are unlocked.

Elon Musk Net Worth

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has become the first person on the earth to cross a net worth of $800 billion (Rs 72,00,00,00,00,000) following the landmark merger of SpaceX and his artificial intelligence company, xAI. The deal boosted his personal wealth by $84 billion, taking his fortune to a staggering $852 billion.

Elon Musk is now around $578 billion richer than the world’s second-wealthiest person, Larry Page, whose net worth stands at an estimated $281 billion. At this pace, Musk appears to be moving steadily toward another historic milestone: becoming the world’s first trillionaire. (Also Read: Apple CarPlay could arrive in Elon Musk-owned Tesla with its own infotainment interface: Features, limitations, and wireless connectivity)

Over the past four months, Musk has crossed multiple wealth milestones, including $500 billion, $600 billion and $700 billion. This rapid rise was driven by higher valuations at SpaceX and a Delaware Supreme Court ruling that restored his Tesla stock options.