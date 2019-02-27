हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Spotify launches music streaming service in India

In January, Spotify had announced a partnership with India`s largest music label T-Series, giving it access to a catalog of over 160,000 songs.

Spotify launches music streaming service in India

Spotify launched its music streaming service in India on Wednesday, stepping into a market crowded by local players including JioSaavn, Gaana, Amazon Music and Airtel`s Wynk.

The Swedish company said it will offer local and international music to India`s 1.3 billion potential listeners and that users can also upgrade to Spotify Premium for 119 rupees per month.

In January, Spotify had announced a partnership with India`s largest music label T-Series, giving it access to a catalog of over 160,000 songs.

 

