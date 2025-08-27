Spotify Launches New In-App Messaging Feature For Free And Premium Users; How It Works

Spotify Messaging Feature: Spotify, a music streaming giant, has rolled out a new in-app messaging feature that allows users to share music, podcasts, and audiobooks while chatting with friends. Users can use these features all without leaving the app. This feature is available to both free and premium users. It is currently limited to users aged 16 and above, will be rolled out only on mobile devices, and is available in select markets.

The company has designed to make sharing content more seamless and conversational. The messaging feature was developed in response to user feedback, as word-of-mouth recommendations are a powerful means for people to discover new content. To recall, Spotify had a similar messaging feature earlier, but had removed it in 2017 over low engagement.

Spotify Messaging Feature: How It Works

It will enable users to engage in one-on-one conversations with other users. Using this feature, they can exchange Spotify content and respond with text or emojis.

Step 1: You can share songs, podcasts, or audiobooks from the Now Playing screen.

Step 2: Just tap the share icon, pick a contact, and send.

Step 3: You can also chat with people you’ve connected with before on Spotify through shared playlists, Jams, Blends, or Family/Duo plans.

Step 4: When you start a new chat, the other person gets a message request.

Step 5: Once they accept, you’re free to exchange messages and share Spotify content anytime.

The music streaming giant is working to improve margins through price hikes, while carefully balancing user growth against rising competition from Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube.