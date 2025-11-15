Spotify Rolls Out Four New Premium Plans In India With AI Playlist Creation; Check New Price And Benefits

Spotify Premium Plans In India: Spotify, a popular music streaming platform, has rolled out four new changes to its premium plans in India, offering users a wider range of options including Lite, Standard, Student, and Platinum. All these plans provide an ad-free music experience, with audio quality depending on the plan you choose.

While listeners now have more flexibility, getting access to all Spotify features will cost more than before. Meanwhile, Spotify says existing subscribers can keep their current plans and pricing, though they can upgrade if they want.

Spotify Premium Plans In India: Price And Benefits

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The most affordable option is the Premium Lite plan, priced at Rs 139 per month. It supports one account and offers ad-free music with audio quality up to 160 kbps. The Standard plan costs Rs. 199 per month and gives users two months of ad-free listening. It also allows downloading music and audiobooks for offline use, with audio quality up to 320 kbps.

The Student Premium plan is priced at Rs. 99 per month and includes the same benefits as the Standard plan. The Premium Platinum plan is the top tier, priced at Rs. 299 per month. It supports up to three accounts, offers offline listening, and provides lossless audio quality up to 44.1 kHz. This plan also includes extra features like Mix Your Playlists, AI DJ, and AI Playlist Creation.

Spotify Premium Plans In India: For New Users

The music streaming platform says existing subscribers can continue with their current plans and prices, but they can switch to the new options if they want. The updated structure applies only to new sign-ups in India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the UAE, markets where Spotify expects more growth. (Also Read: OnePlus 15 Launched In India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset; Check Display, Camera, Battery, Price And Other Features)

Spotify is introducing these changes based on different types of listeners: casual users who want ad-free music, regular users who need offline downloads, and audiophiles who are willing to pay more for lossless audio and advanced features.