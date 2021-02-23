हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Spotify

Spotify unveils Instagram like “Clips” for all artists: Here’s how it works

With this feature,  artists can put up short videos to “share intimate moments” with their fans on select Spotify playlists. Spotify listeners will be asked to tap on the display picture of the artist which will have a green circle around it and a prompt to “Tap to see the story.”

Spotify unveils Instagram like “Clips” for all artists: Here’s how it works

Spotify has finally unveiled a new feature called “Clips” at its Stream On event, which basically helps artists in posting short videos that they can put up on playlists.

The feature is a lookalike to Snapchat Stories work and it's quite similar in functioning. With this feature,  artists can put up short videos to “share intimate moments” with their fans on select Spotify playlists. Spotify listeners will be asked to tap on the display picture of the artist which will have a green circle around it and a prompt to “Tap to see the story.”

This feature doesn’t have other specifications such as replying or reacting to stories that are available on platforms like Instagram. There is an option to report stories on Spotify Clips. 

This feature was tested in November last year with artists Ava Max, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Lopez, and Meghan Trainor. It launched on select playlists curated by Spotify.

Besides this, Spotify has been testing a feature called “Canvas” which basically lets artists make video loops of their album art. Using Canvas, artists can make 3 to 8-second clips of their album art that will keep playing in the loop and this feature also helps in customising them using other images. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SpotifySpotify playlistsSpotify featureSpotify Clips
Next
Story

BSNL Rs 399 plan gives additional 10GB data free: Check other promotional offers

Must Watch

PT2M10S

DNA: Why didn't the court give death warrant to Shabnam?