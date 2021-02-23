Spotify unveils Instagram like “Clips” for all artists: Here’s how it works

Spotify has finally unveiled a new feature called “Clips” at its Stream On event, which basically helps artists in posting short videos that they can put up on playlists.

The feature is a lookalike to Snapchat Stories work and it's quite similar in functioning. With this feature, artists can put up short videos to “share intimate moments” with their fans on select Spotify playlists. Spotify listeners will be asked to tap on the display picture of the artist which will have a green circle around it and a prompt to “Tap to see the story.”

This feature doesn’t have other specifications such as replying or reacting to stories that are available on platforms like Instagram. There is an option to report stories on Spotify Clips.

This feature was tested in November last year with artists Ava Max, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Lopez, and Meghan Trainor. It launched on select playlists curated by Spotify.

Besides this, Spotify has been testing a feature called “Canvas” which basically lets artists make video loops of their album art. Using Canvas, artists can make 3 to 8-second clips of their album art that will keep playing in the loop and this feature also helps in customising them using other images.