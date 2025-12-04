Spotify Wrapped And Apple Music Replay: Rapper Bad Bunny Is World’s Top Artist; Check Your Favourites

Spotify Wrapped And Apple Music Replay: As the year comes to an end, music lovers around the world are celebrating their listening habits through Spotify Wrapped and Apple Music Replay. Both platforms have released their yearly reports, highlighting the most-streamed artists, songs, albums, and genres of 2025.

Spotify released its Wrapped feature on Wednesday, started at 13:00 GMT. This yearly experience gives users a personalised summary of all the music and podcasts they enjoyed throughout the year.

Anyone with a Spotify account, including free users, can check their Wrapped. Spotify suggests that users update the app to the latest version for a smoother experience. Inside the app, fans will find slides showing their top tracks, favourite genres, most-played artists, and even the podcasts they listened to the most.