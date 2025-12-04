Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2991824https://zeenews.india.com/technology/spotify-wrapped-and-apple-music-replay-rapper-bad-bunny-is-world-s-top-artist-check-your-favourites-2991824.html
NewsTechnology
SPOTIFY WRAPPED 2025

Spotify Wrapped And Apple Music Replay: Rapper Bad Bunny Is World’s Top Artist; Check Your Favourites

Spotify Wrapped And Apple Music Replay: Spotify and Apple Music have released their yearly reports, highlighting the most-streamed artists, songs, albums, and genres of 2025.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2025, 11:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Spotify Wrapped And Apple Music Replay: Rapper Bad Bunny Is World’s Top Artist; Check Your FavouritesImage Source- spotify.com

Spotify Wrapped And Apple Music Replay: As the year comes to an end, music lovers around the world are celebrating their listening habits through Spotify Wrapped and Apple Music Replay. Both platforms have released their yearly reports, highlighting the most-streamed artists, songs, albums, and genres of 2025.

Spotify released its Wrapped feature on Wednesday, started at 13:00 GMT. This yearly experience gives users a personalised summary of all the music and podcasts they enjoyed throughout the year.

Anyone with a Spotify account, including free users, can check their Wrapped. Spotify suggests that users update the app to the latest version for a smoother experience. Inside the app, fans will find slides showing their top tracks, favourite genres, most-played artists, and even the podcasts they listened to the most.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Today
Nagaland Dear MAHANADI 1 PM Lottery Result 04-12-2025 Lucky Draw Shortly
Flight cancellations
IndiGo Cancels More Flights As Disruptions Continue For Third Straight Day
avm saravanan death
Veteran Tamil Film Producer A.V.M. Saravanan Passes Away At 86 In Chennai
Instagram video
Viral '19-Minute Video' Link Is Malware Designed To Steal Your Bank Balance
School Assembly News Headlines today
School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 4): India, World & Weather Updates
H-1B visa
US To Increase H-1B Visa Scrutiny, Reject Applicants Linked To Censorship
Pakistan International Airlines
Pakistan Forced To Sell PIA To Survive, Asim Munir's Fauji Foundation In Race
modi putin meet
Putin India Visit Live: 'Delhi’s Moment To Bolster Ties', Expert
Putin India Visit 2025
Putin Arrives Today: PM Modi Dinner Kicks Off High-Stakes Talks On Su-57 Fight
Muslim women rights
All Wedding Gifts Must Be Returned To Muslim Women After Divorce: SC