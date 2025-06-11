Starlink India Pricing Revealed: Device May Cost Rs 33,000, Plan At Rs 3,000 Per Month

New Delhi: Elon Musk’s satellite internet venture, Starlink, is finally gearing up to launch in India. After securing its license last week, the company is expected to begin services within the next two months, sources reported to ET. Starlink has already set its pricing—users will need to pay around Rs 33,000 for the satellite dish while the monthly unlimited data plan is likely to cost Rs 3,000.

As part of its launch plan, Starlink will offer a free one-month trial with every device purchase. This will let users try out the service before deciding to pay the monthly fee.

Starlink is set to make a big difference in improving internet access across India’s remote and underserved regions. In areas where traditional broadband has been hard to set up, Starlink’s low Earth orbit satellites aim to bring fast, reliable internet—even to places that were previously out of reach.

Starlink’s pricing in India seems to follow its regional strategy with device costs matching those in nearby countries. For example, the satellite dish is priced at Rs 33,000 in both Bangladesh and Bhutan—just like in India.

Experts believe Starlink’s entry into India could shake up the telecom market and boost competition. More importantly, it could offer much-needed internet access to rural areas, schools, and businesses in remote parts of the country.

Starlink’s upcoming launch comes at a time when India is working hard to improve digital access across the country. It could play a key role in reaching areas where regular internet providers have struggled to offer stable connections.