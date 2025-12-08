Advertisement
Starlink Price In India Revealed: How Much Will Elon Musk’s Broadband Cost For Residential Setup? Check Internet Speed

Elon Musk's Starlink Connection Price: The website lists several features for the residential plan, including a plug and play setup, more than 99.9 percent uptime, weather resistance, and no data limits.

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Dec 08, 2025, 08:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Elon Musk's Starlink Connection Price: After months of speculation, Elon Musk’s satellite internet company Starlink has officially entered the vast Indian market by announcing its prices for home services. This milestone comes after extensive regulatory groundwork and technical preparations. Earlier in July, Starlink, a legal division of SpaceX, received regulatory approval from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), paving the way for its launch in the country.

Starlink Connection In India: Price And Internet Speed

Starlink’s India website shows that its home internet plan costs Rs 8,600 per month, with an extra Rs 34,000 for the hardware kit. Once you buy it, you can set it up yourself. Just plug it in, and it is ready to use. The company promises unlimited data, a 30 day trial, 99.9 percent uptime, and internet access even in bad weather.

The website also says you can check plan prices and special offers based on your location. However, city based pricing is not yet revealed, as the service is not fully operational. Some unconfirmed reports suggest that Starlink may offer internet speeds between 25 Mbps and 220 Mbps. 

