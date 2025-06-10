Step-by-Step Guide: How to Check Your DIGIPIN on Your Phone

New Delhi: Developed by India post with IIT Hyderabad and ISRO NRSC, DIGIPIN is a new digital addressing system planed to give exact location details beyond conventional PIN codes. It divides India into nearly 4m x 4m grids, allocating each grid unique 10-character alphanumeric code based on its latitude and longitude coordinates.

Difference between postal PIN code and DIGIPIN

Unlike traditional postal PIN codes, which cover broader areas, DIGIPIN provides a highly precise location reference, making it specially useful for navigation, deliveries, emergency services, and service delivery in area with unstructured or no formal addresses. DIGIPIN does not replace your existing address and standardized location identification.

How to check:

1. Visit the Official Portal

Open your browser and go to the India Post DIGIPIN portal: [https://dac.indiapost.gov.in/mydigipin/home].

2. Allow Location Access

When prompted, allow the website to access your device's location or GPS for automatic detection.

3. Consent to Privacy Terms

Read and tap ‘I Consent’ to agree to the privacy policy.

4. Get Your DIGIPIN

Your unique 10-character DIGIPIN will appear on the screen, usually at the bottom-right corner.

Alternative Methods:

Manual Map Selection: If you don’t want to use GPS, use the interactive map on the portal to select your location; the DIGIPIN will be generated instantly.

Enter Coordinates: You can also manually enter latitude and longitude to get the DIGIPIN.

5. Save or Share

Save or share your DIGIPIN for deliveries or emergency services as needed.

How will DIGIPIN help you?

DIGIPIN will make everyday life easier by helping delivery services, emergency responders, and government services find your exact location quickly and correctly. This means your parcels will reach you faster, ambulances and police can get to you without delay, and public services can be delivered more effectively, even if you live in a place without a clear address. It also helps with things like banking and property registration by giving you a simple, reliable digital address. Overall, DIGIPIN makes it easier for everyone, whether in cities or villages, to get services and support without confusion or delay.

Privacy Concerns

DIGIPIN doesn’t store your name, phone number, or any personal details—just your location as a code. When you use DIGIPIN, it simply turns your spot on the map into a unique code, and that’s it. No one can use DIGIPIN to find out who you are, and your information isn’t saved or shared. So, there’s really nothing to worry about when it comes to your privacy with DIGIPIN.