Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Jan 08, 2026, 05:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
WhatsApp Update: In its latest announcement, the widely used messaging platform WhatsApp has introduced a set of new features focused on improving interaction and organisation in group chats. WhatsApp said the updates aim to help users communicate more clearly and manage group conversations more easily.

One of the key updates is the introduction of member tags. This feature allows users to add a short label to their name within a group, explaining their role or identity in that specific chat. These tags are customisable for each group. WhatsApp said that member tags are designed to give context, especially in large or active groups where participants may not know each other well. The company added that the feature is being rolled out gradually to users.

