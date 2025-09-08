Swiggy Instamart Special Offers On iPhone 17: Swiggy’s Instamart has announced its first big annual sale called Quick India Movement 2025. The company says this will be India’s “quickest sale,” with deliveries in just 10 minutes. Shoppers can find deals on products from OnePlus, Oppo, and even the upcoming iPhone 17 series.

The 10-day sale will also include a daily flash sale that lasts only 10 minutes. The sale will take place on the Swiggy Instamart app from September 19 to September 28. The timing is key, as Amazon and Flipkart will also begin their biggest sales of the year soon after. The Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days both kick off on September 23.

Instamart's Quick India Movement 2025: Discount And Bank Offers

During the 10-day mega sale, shoppers can grab discounts of 50% to 90% on more than 50,000 products. These include electronics, kitchen essentials, beauty and personal care items, and more. In addition, Axis Bank credit card holders will get an extra 10% instant discount, up to Rs 1,000. The offers cover a wide range of categories such as electronics, kitchen and dining, beauty, toys, and several others.

Special Offers Expected On iPhone 17 Series

The sale is expected to include special deals on the iPhone 17 series, launching on September 9 in India. Swiggy Instamart promises smartphone deliveries within just 10 minutes in major cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. Along with iPhones, buyers can also get discounts on phones and accessories from brands such as OnePlus, Oppo, JBL, Philips, Portronics, and Noise. (Also Read: Apple Event 2025: From AirPods Pro 3 To New Apple Watch, 9 Big Announcements Expected Apart From iPhone 17 Series India Launch; Check Expected Price)

Swiggy's New Gifting Platforms

Swiggy has launched a new service called Giftables, an instant gifting platform that lets users send curated gifts within minutes. The new service is currently available in Bengaluru, the service offers more than 10,000 gift options, including cakes, flowers, chocolates, perfumes, electronics, jewellery, and toys. The feature can be accessed directly through the Swiggy app and will soon expand to Mumbai, Delhi, and other major cities.