Tech Billionaire Elon Musk Accuses Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates, Calls Him A 'Liar'; Check Their Net Worth

Elon Musk Vs Bill Gates Net Worth: Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are once again in the spotlight after the tech billionaire openly called Gates a “liar” on social media platform X. The tussle started when the world's richest man Elon Musk reacted to a post that played down Bill Gates’ concerns about cuts in funding to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Elon Musk, who leads Tesla and SpaceX, replied to a post on X which said that anyone who believes USAID funding cuts caused deaths is “too stupid.” The post was referring to Gates’ earlier comments, where he warned that reducing USAID funding could lead to loss of lives.

Billionaire Elon Musk responded by calling the claim “completely false.” Musk asserted Bill Gates was spreading a lie, even though he has more than $80 billion in his non-government group, which Musk said could be used to help save lives.

It is completely false.



Bill Gates is pushing this lie, despite having over $80 billion dollars in his NGO that he could easily spend to save these alleged lives that are being lost.



Why doesn’t he?



Bill Gates is a liar. Always has been. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2025

Elon Musk Vs Bill Gates: What's New

This clash is not new. The disagreement between Elon Musk and Bill Gates started in May 2023. At that time, Bill Gates said Elon Musk was indirectly harming the world’s poorest children by supporting big cuts in foreign aid. Bill Gates warned that cutting USAID funding could lead to more cases of serious diseases like measles, HIV, and polio.

Microsoft Co-founder Makes Bold Statement

In an interview with the Financial Times, Bill Gates made a strong statement. He stated that the idea of “the world’s richest man killing the world’s poorest children” was very disturbing. At that time, Elon Musk was leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a task force under the Donald Trump administration focused on cutting government spending. In February, the agency effectively shut down USAID, calling it a “criminal organisation” and saying it was “time for it to die.” (Also Read: Best Flagship Smartphones 2025 Launched In India)

Billionaire Elon Musk Cancelled Grants

Bill Gates also claimed that the tech billionaire cancelled funding for hospitals in Mozambique’s Gaza Province. He said these grants helped stop the spread of HIV. Adding further, Bill Gates said he would like Elon Musk to visit the children who were infected with HIV after the funding was cut.

Elon Musk Vs Bill Gates: Net Worth

According to the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List, Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, currently the world’s richest person with an estimated net worth of $480.5 billion (around Rs 39.88 lakh crore), is on track to become the world’s first Trillionaire. According to Forbes, Bill Gates’ net worth stands at US$115.1 billion (around Rs 9.55 lakh crore).