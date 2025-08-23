Tech Showdown: Google Pixel 10 Pro Vs iPhone 16 Pro; Camera, Battery, Price, Display And AI Features Compared

Google Pixel 10 Pro Vs iPhone 16 Pro: The Google Pixel 10 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro are premium smartphones creating buzz in the market. Both rank among the hottest flagships of 2025, each bringing something exciting to the table. Google is going all in on AI, equipping its phone with smarter features, stunning photography upgrades, and a bright Super Actua Display.

On the other hand, Apple sticks to its winning formula—sleek design, the powerful A18 Pro chip, and the smooth iOS experience that iPhone fans love. Whether you care more about cameras, battery, or overall performance, both phones make a strong case. This comparison aims to simplify the decision-making process and help users determine which phone best suits their needs and preferences.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Vs iPhone 16 Pro: Camera

The Google Pixel 10 Pro comes with a powerful triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP wide lens, a 48MP ultrawide sensor, and a 48MP telephoto lens offering 5x optical zoom and Pro Res Zoom up to 100x. It also packs a 42MP front camera with autofocus, designed for high-quality selfies. (Also Read: iPhone, iPad, Mac At Risk? Apple Releases Urgent Update Ahead Of iPhone 17 Series India Launch; What You Need To Do To Stay Safe)

On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro features a 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide, and a 12MP periscope telephoto lens. For selfies, it uses a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with OIS and Face ID integration. While the Pixel leads in zoom and megapixel count, the iPhone stands out with excellent low-light performance and professional-grade video recording at 4K 120fps.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Vs iPhone 16 Pro: Battery

The Pixel 10 Pro houses a larger 4,870mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging and up to 15W Qi2-certified wireless charging. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro is powered by a 3,582mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging, along with 25W MagSafe wireless charging and Qi2 compatibility. The Pixel offers a bigger battery for longer backup, while the iPhone provides faster wireless charging through MagSafe, which also supports accessories.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Vs iPhone 16 Pro: Design

The Pixel 10 Pro uses Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for durability and has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It carries Google’s signature camera bar design that makes it instantly recognizable but slightly bulkier.

On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro uses Ceramic Shield for protection, along with a titanium or stainless steel frame, also with IP68 resistance. It has a sleeker, more premium feel and integrates seamlessly with MagSafe accessories.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Vs iPhone 16 Pro: Display

The Google Pixel 10 Pro sports a 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display with a 1280 × 2856 resolution, 495ppi, 20:9 aspect ratio, and up to 3,300 nits peak brightness. It supports a refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro features a 6.3-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and Ceramic Shield protection. The Pixel stands out with higher peak brightness, while the iPhone’s display is fine-tuned for color accuracy and HDR performance. (Also Read: TECNO Likely To Launch World’s Slimmest 5G Curved Smartphone In India; Check Expected Specs, Price)

Google Pixel 10 Pro Vs iPhone 16 Pro: Price

The Pixel 10 Pro has not yet launched in India, but it is expected to be priced lower than the iPhone 16 Pro. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro is already available in India at a starting price of Rs 1,19,900 for the base 128GB variant. This means Google’s offering will likely attract price-conscious buyers, while Apple will continue to appeal to those who prefer premium build quality and brand value.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Vs iPhone 16 Pro: AI Features

Google’s Pixel 10 Pro is packed with AI-first features such as Gemini Live, Circle to Search, Call Assist, Live Translate, Magic Cue, Pixel Screenshots, Camera Coach, and Frequent Faces. It also supports Pro controls, High-Res 50MP mode, and Pro Res Zoom up to 100x.

On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro introduces Apple Intelligence, which enhances Siri with advanced capabilities, offers Genmoji creation, Image Playground, improved photo editing tools, and upgraded video capture at 4K 120fps. Pixel excels in AI tools for productivity and photography, while iPhone integrates AI deeply into iOS for a smooth user experience.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Vs iPhone 16 Pro: Processor And Performance

The Pixel 10 Pro is powered by the Google Tensor G5 SoC paired with the Titan M2 security chip, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. It is designed with a focus on AI-driven tasks and long-term software support with 7 years of updates. The iPhone 16 Pro, on the other hand, uses the A18 Pro Bionic chip with 8GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. Apple’s chip delivers raw performance and efficiency, making it one of the fastest processors in the smartphone market, especially for gaming and high-end tasks.

Disclaimer: This comparison helps people choose smartphones wisely. It doesn't favour any brand or model, just gives facts to help consumers understand their options better.