Tech Showdown: Infinix GT 30 5G+ Vs Nothing Phone (3a): Full Comparison Of Camera, Design, Display, Battery And Other Features Under Rs 25,000

Infinix GT 30 5G+ Vs Nothing Phone (3a): If you are planning to buy a smartphone that fits your budget and comes packed with the latest AI features and advanced specifications, the Infinix GT 30 5G+ and Nothing Phone 3a are two strong contenders in the market. Choosing between them can be tricky.

Both smartphones offer powerful features, stylish designs, and 5G support, but they cater to different types of users. The Infinix GT 30 5G+ focuses on gaming and high performance at an affordable price, while the Nothing Phone 3a stands out with its premium transparent design and longer software support. In this article, we will compare design, display, performance, battery, AI features, price and more to see which one offers the better value in the under Rs 25,000 segment.

Infinix GT 30 5G+ Vs Nothing Phone (3a): Design

The Infinix GT 30 5G+ features a gaming-focused design with GT Shoulder Triggers for better in-game controls. It carries an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance and is available in Blade White, Cyber Green, and Pulse. Meanwhile, Nothing Phone 3a follows the brand’s signature transparent design, highlighted by the Glyph Interface along with the 26 LED zones for custom notifications, charging alerts, and music effects. It is also IP64-rated and comes in Black, White, and Blue.

Infinix GT 30 5G+ Vs Nothing Phone (3a): Display

The Infinix GT 30 5G+ sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and 4,500 nits peak brightness. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. Meanwhile, Nothing Phone 3a features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 3,000 nits peak brightness, and 10-bit colour depth for enhanced visuals. It comes with Panda Glass protection.

Infinix GT 30 5G+ Vs Nothing Phone (3a): Processor

The Infinix GT 30 5G+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset paired with LPDDR5X RAM, making it ideal for gaming and multitasking. In contrast, Nothing Phone (3a) runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset built on 4nm technology, featuring an Adreno GPU and a Hexagon NPU for AI-driven performance.

Infinix GT 30 5G+ vs Nothing Phone (3a): Battery

The Infinix GT 30 5G+ packs a 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging, 10W reverse charging, and bypass charging for better heat control during gaming. The Nothing Phone (3a), on the other hand, comes with a 5,000mAh battery and 50W fast charging, capable of reaching 50% in just 19 minutes, along with 7.5W reverse charging support.

Infinix GT 30 5G+ vs Nothing Phone (3a): AI Features

The Infinix GT 30 5G+ offers multiple AI tools, including the Folax AI Voice Assistant, AI Note, AI Gallery, AI Writing Assistant, and Google Circle to Search. Nothing Phone 3a mainly uses AI for camera enhancements and customising the Glyph Interface.

Infinix GT 30 5G+ Vs Nothing Phone (3a): Connectivity

The Infinix GT 30 5G+ supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and UltraLink connectivity, along with an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the other hand, Nothing Phone (3a) offers 5G dual SIM support, Bluetooth 5.4, and wide 5G band compatibility. (Also Read: Tech Showdown: Vivo X Fold 5 Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7; Which Foldable Phone Offers Better Value In India?)

Infinix GT 30 5G+ Vs Nothing Phone (3a): Price and Colour Options

The Infinix GT 30 5G+ is priced at Rs 19,499 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 20,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, making it one of the more affordable choices in the mid-range segment. Meanwhile, the pricing for the Phone (3a) starts at Rs 22,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 24,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model. In terms of colours, the Infinix GT 30 5G+ comes in Blade White, Cyber Green, and Pulse, while the Nothing Phone 3a is available in Black, White, and Blue, catering to different style preferences.

Infinix GT 30 5G+ Vs Nothing Phone (3a): Gaming Features

The Infinix GT 30 5G+ is built for gaming, offering GT Shoulder Triggers, a 144Hz refresh rate, and bypass charging. The Nothing Phone 3a does not feature gaming triggers but still delivers smooth performance, thanks to its Snapdragon processor and adaptive refresh rate.

Disclaimer: This comparison helps people choose smartphones wisely. It doesn't favour any brand or model, just gives facts to help consumers understand their options better.